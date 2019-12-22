In their final home game before the Christmas break, the Rangers and their fans got a gift in the form of the severely depleted Anaheim Ducks, which came into Madison Square Garden at the end of a week-long road trip and minus their top three forwards. The Rangers took advantage by dispatching the Ducks, 5-1, to end a three-game losing streak. They close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule Monday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

The game had appeared as though it would be marred by an apparent left knee injury to Filip Chytil, who had scored the game’s first goal and was having a strong game before crashing into the end boards at 6:37 of the third period. Chytil’s knee appeared to buckle as he drove to the goal line on the play, and he lost his edges and crashed awkwardly into the boards. The 20-year-old center had to be helped off the ice, but he returned to play before the period was over.

Chytil, who had just one assist in the previous 10 games, got the Rangers started with a brilliant backhander over the glove of goaltender Ryan Miller on a breakaway at 7:14 of the first period for his ninth goal of the season. Brett Howden, liberated from the fourth line due to the lower body injury that forced Kaapo Kakko out of the lineup, then made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season at 8:45, banging in the rebound of a Tony DeAngelo shot.

Playing without their entire first line of Ryan Getzlaf, Jacob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell, who were out with the flu or other injury, Anaheim was undermanned from the start. But the Ducks got on the board on Sam Steel’s goal at 9:58, pulling them within 2-1.

But Kreider scored his first in a four-on-four situation, with Ryan Lindgren and Anaheim’s Max Comtois off for coincidental roughing penalties. Kreider stole the puck from Josh Manson at the Rangers' blue line and powered his way into a breakaway before scoring on a backhander at 12:16 to make it 3-1. His second goal, a redirection of a Mika Zibanejad feed at 16:09 of the second period, made it 4-1.

Zibanejad would add a shorthanded goal, firing a shot off Miller from a sharp angle at 1:16 of the third period, with Brendan Lemieux sitting out a roughing penalty.

The Rangers (17-14-4) outshot Anaheim 41-20. Henrik Lundqvist started in goal and made 19 saves to earn his first victory since the night before Thanksgiving, when he beat Carolina.