TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Ryan Reaves becomes latest Ranger to enter COVID-19 protocol

Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves during practice in

Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves during practice in Tarrytown, N.Y. on Sept. 23, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

ANAHEIM – Artemi Panarin has not yet cleared COVID-19 protocol and was not in the lineup when the Rangers faced off against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night at the Honda Center. But the Rangers added one more player to their COVID protocol list when the team announced at the beginning of warmups Saturday that fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves had joined Panarin, goalie Igor Shesterkin and forward Julien Gauthier in the protocol.

With Panarin, Gauthier, Reaves and Dryden Hunt (injured reserve – upper-body injury) unavailable, three Hartford callups entered the lineup. Tim Gettinger, Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski skated together on the fourth line, with previous fourth-liners Greg McKegg and Kevin Rooney moving up to the third line alongside Filip Chytil.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant did tweak the lines, though. Chytil, normally the center on the third line, shifredto the right wing, and Rooney, who had been playing left wing, was at center. McKegg played on the left of the third line.

The top two lines remained unchanged, with Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko comprising the top line and Alexis Lafreniere, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow staying together for the fourth straight game as the second line.

"You don't want to change up all four lines just because you’ve got a player here or there missing,’’ Gallant said. "So we’ll do the best we can."

Georgiev starts

Alexandar Georgiev, who started Thursday’s game in Vegas, got the start in goal again. At practice on Friday, Gallant had said he isn’t committed to playing Georgiev in all the games that Shesterkin misses while in COVID protocol. He has confidence in Keith Kinkaid, he said.

Blue notes

D Patrik Nemeth missed his fourth straight game with a personal issue… With Barron, Gettinger and Brodzinski activated off the taxi squad, the team called up forwards Anthony Greco, a Queens native, and Lauri Pajuniemi to join the taxi squad, along with defensemen Zac Jones and Tarmo Reunanen. Both Greco and Pajuniemi arrived during the day and should be available to practice on Sunday.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

The Celtics' Jayson Tatum drives past Knicks' Julius
Knicks score 49 points in final three quarters, fall to Celtics 
Rangers forward Morgan Barron skates during a training
Rangers prospect Barron gets another chance to prove himself
Jake Fromm of the Giants throws the ball
Giants-WFT preview: Everything you need to know for gameday
Knicks guard Evan Fournier looks to pass defended
Knicks' Fournier injured, had been having big games vs. Celtics
Josh Allen of the Bills eludes Nathan Shepherd
Jets-Bills preview: Everything you need to know for gameday
Elijah Olaniyi of the Stony Brook Seawolves goes
Olaniyi, Stony Brook hold off Maine rally
Didn’t find what you were looking for?