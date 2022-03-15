Despite the fact that the Rangers won both games on the recent road trip in which coach Gerard Gallant dressed an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup, the coach went back to the more conventional 12-and-6 look Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the Anaheim Ducks.

Forward Ryan Reaves re-entered the lineup and defenseman Libor Hajek exited.

Gallant had said after the Rangers defeated Dallas, 7-4 on Saturday with the 11-and-7 lineup that he dressed the extra defenseman in order to be able to lighten the load on some of his defensemen, who log heavy minutes. Plus, he said, it was good to have Hajek in the lineup in the event one of the top six was "bumped up,’’ meaning he was nursing some kind of minor injury.

But Hajek ended up playing just 5:28 in Saturday’s game, and with only 11 forwards dressed, some of his left wings had to play extra shifts on the fourth line, increasing their ice time. Artemi Panarin played over 20 minutes, for example.

Reaves, who was a healthy scratch Saturday for the first time this season, played on the right wing with Greg McKegg and Julien Gauthier.

Georgiev starts

Backup Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal against Anaheim. It was his first start since he took the loss last Tuesday in Minnesota, his fifth in a row.

"Georgie's a big part of it,’’ Gallant said. "Earlier on when ‘Shesty’ (Igor Shesterkin) got hurt he played four or five games in a row and played great hockey… I mean, we all know the backup job's a real tough job, and you don't get enough starts… And you know you got a guy like Shesty's played the way he's played. So it's tough on the backup. But he's got to get prepared. And have a good attitude and go in there and win games because you need two goalies.’’