Rangers trying to improve their five-on-five play

For the Rangers, both the number of power-play goals and their penalty-killing efforts are trending up.

But the majority of the minutes in the NHL is spent not with special teams on the ice, but with both clubs at even strength, predominately five-on-five, and the Rangers, who play the Bruins at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, are still trying to improve that important element of the game.

The Rangers (7-7-2) entered with 15 power-play goals and one empty-netter out of their 52 goals, so 36, or 69.2 percent, have come at even strength. The Blueshirts had no shorthanded goals through 16 games.

The Bruins (6-4-3) are in a similar spot: Boston has 12 of their 39 goals on the power play. They have two shorthanded goals and an empty-netter in the 13 games leading into Wednesday. So 24 out of 39 have come at even strength, or 61 percent.

Last season, the top 15 teams in total goal-scoring were above 76.3 percent at even strength.

Like the Rangers, the Bruins started slow (2-3-0) but had earned points in seven of their last eight games. The Rangers were 6-2 after starting the season 1-5-2.

Scoring five-on-five is important, but so is keeping pucks out of your net.

“Since we started winning games on this little streak,” said Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, “we’re a lot smarter five on five, understanding when there’s an opportunity offensively, and when there’s a time to really pack it in and be patient, try to keep them to the outside and protect the danger area.”

McDonagh said that “certainly, we’ve given up some goals in the last few games five on five, that’s going to happen, and we’re continuing to work on that, but the mindset and thought process is a lot better . . . We’re not looking for offense by giving up our defensive play, it might have been the case here early on when you’re trying to get some confidence and get rolling, but we understand what we can get off of playing good defense, everybody gets involved, it’s an easier game for us, you’re not stuck on your own end, and you have some energy to go on the offensive side.”

Brady Skjei, who has been paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, agreed with the team captain. “It starts defensively, but it’s (five-on-five) improved all around the last four or five games,” he said. “Teams aren’t getting the full-on, Grade-A chances, especially on that Florida trip. Our main focus is protecting the slot, that’s where most goals come from, off that a D can jump in, and we can go out from there.”

Structure is a popular word around the team, similar to the term “limiting time and space” when teams talk about a defensive system.

“Lately,” said coach Alain Vigneault, “we’ve been playing with, I believe, more structure to our game — better defensive awareness, that has led to also, better offensive looks. We’re a good rush team, when we create neutral zone turnovers or defend well in our end, it enables us to get that rush game.”

At home with the last line change before a faceoff, Vigneault had an edge on matchups, but he wanted to stick with his plan.

“Obviously the [Patrice] Bergeron line is getting a lot of faceoff looks in the offensive zone, because he’s such a strong faceoff man [53.3 percent]. I don’t think it’s going to change much, we like to play four lines as much as we can to create the tempo.”