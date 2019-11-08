About 11 hours after the goal was scored, the NHL officially made a change in the scoring of the game-winner in Thursday’s 4-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes, awarding the goal to Filip Chytil, rather than Pavel Buchnevich, who had originally been credited with it.

Buchnevich did most of the work on the play, stealing the puck from Carolina defenseman Jake Gardiner at the top of the left wing circle, then cutting across, along the goal line, to the slot, where he skated around goaltender Petr Mrazek and slid a backhander toward the goal.

Chytil, who was called up from AHL Hartford two weeks ago and who has settled in as the team’s second line center, drove to the net and tried to nudge the puck across the goal line. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce battled with Chytil, trying to clear the puck off the line, but the puck appeared to slide across the line on its own. Television replays were unclear as to whether either Pesce or Chytil’s stick touched the puck at all. If Chytil’s stick did, it may have been after the puck was already all the way or most of the way across the line.

The goal was credited to Buchnevich, unassisted, at 1:15 of the third period, and gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead. However, the NHL tweeted Friday morning that the scoring had been changed, with Chytil getting credit and Buchnevich getting the assist. Sebastian Aho’s goal pulled Carolina within 3-2 at 15:58, and that made Chytil’s goal the game-winner.

Skjei was benched: When he spoke to reporters before the game Thursday, Rangers coach David Quinn wouldn’t reveal which defensemen would be in the lineup, saying there were “a couple issues, healthwise,’’ and that the lineup wouldn’t be finalized until after warmups. Then Brady Skjei didn’t warm up and ended up not playing. Rookie Ryan Lindgren, who had sat out Wednesday’s game, re-entered the lineup in Skjei’s place.

Asked after the game if Skjei was OK, Quinn said yes, and admitted the 25-year-old was a healthy scratch.

Asked why, he said, “he needs to play better.’’

As for Lindgren, he was paired with fellow 21-year-old rookie Adam Fox on defense, and the two drew praise from Quinn after the game.

“They did a really good job,’’ Quinn said of Lindgren and Fox. “I thought they were our best (defense) pair all night. They answered the bell a lot of ways; they defended well, they got us out of our end -- there was a lot to like about those guys.’’

The first for Lemieux: Brendan Lemieux got his first goal of the season, deflecting in a shot from Tony DeAngelo on the power play at 18:04, three minutes, 32 seconds after Dougie Hamilton’s deflection had tied the score, 1-1. Quinn said it was a “huge’’ goal for the team. It was pretty big for Lemieux, too.

“Yeah, that feels good,’’ Lemieux said. “It's good to finally get one. It's been coming, and, you know, you can say it all you want: ‘It's coming. Keep going. It's coming. Keep going.’ And when it finally goes (in) it feels good.’’