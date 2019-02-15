BUFFALO — Maybe David Quinn is really just starting to like this seven-defenseman look, or maybe the coach just needed to prove a point, but Quinn went with seven defensemen for the third straight game and still managed to insert Hartford call-up Connor Brickley to the lineup.

He did it by scratching 19-year-old rookie Filip Chytil.

It was the second time this season that Quinn has scratched Chytil, the second of the Rangers’ two first-round picks in 2017. He benched the Czech forward on New Year’s Eve in St. Louis.

“I think Fil’s play has slipped a little bit,’’ Quinn said. “One of the things all young players have to learn is how to consistently compete and be hard on pucks, and give an effort in all three zones. Fil was doing a real good job of that, I think that slipped a little bit ... It’s all part of development; learning lessons.’’

In any case, having seven defensemen in the lineup came in handy when Brady Skjei left the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury. Brendan Smith, who had been playing forward on the fourth line with Brickley and Boo Nieves, dropped back to play defense the rest of the game.

“Pretty good, huh?’’ Quinn said when asked how lucky he was to have seven defensemen in the lineup.

“[Smith] did a good job [at forward], and it was nice to have him to be able to put him back on D when Brady got hurt,’’ Quinn said.

Skjei day to day

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Skjei, Quinn said, is day to day, and could play as early as Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh … Brickley, 26, who was called up from Hartford on Thursday, was a second-round draft pick by Florida in 2010. A 6-foot, 203-pound, lefthanded-shooting center, he played 44 games with the Panthers last season, scoring four goals, with eight assists, for 12 points, and signed with Nashville as a free agent last summer. He spent the entire season with Nashville’s Milwaukee farm team until he was traded to the Rangers on Jan. 14 for Cole Schneider, who had been playing for Hartford. Brickley was assigned to Hartford and played 13 games, scoring two goals and four assists for the Wolf Pack. He was assigned No. 23.