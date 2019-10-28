Rangers' Mike Zibanejad day-to-day after high hit vs. Bruins

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – With first-line center Mika Zibanejad, goalie Henrik Lundqvist and wing Jesper Fast all missing practice Monday for the Rangers, and coach David Quinn admitting Zibanejad’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning being uncertain, the Rangers called up center Filip Chytil and defenseman Ryan Lindgren late Monday from AHL Hartford.

Since the Rangers only had 21 players on their roster – two below the NHL’s 23-man limit – they don’t have to place anyone on injured reserve or make any other kind of roster move to add the two callups.

Chytil, the 20-year-old who failed to earn the No. 2 center position behind Zibanejad in training camp, has played well in Hartford, centering the first line there and putting up nine points (three goals, six assists) in nine games, which is tied with Vinni Lettieri and Danny O’Regan for the team lead. Chytil’s plus-9 is the top plus/minus figure among forwards in the entire AHL.

“Filip's had a real good year down there,’’ Quinn said in his post-practice media briefing Monday.

Lindgren, 21, who had a strong training camp and preseason, also has started strongly at Hartford. He has one goal and one assist and is plus-8 in nine games, with six penalty minutes.

Quinn said Chytil has played well for Hartford, beyond just putting up good statistics.

“That's the thing we feel good about,’’ he said. “I used to say this an awful lot when I was coaching in the American League, to our teams: If you look at the leading scorers in the American Hockey League over the last five to six years, you see a lot of the same names. Going down there, just getting points doesn't necessarily mean you're gonna have a chance to get here [to the NHL] and have success.

“So, one of the things we liked about what Fil has done, he's gone down there and has been productive offensively, but he's also done the things that he needs to do to have success at this level.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for the players who missed practice, Quinn said Lundqvist – who took the day off because of upper body soreness after he body checked Bruins forward David Pastrnak Sunday – and Fast (personal reasons) should be available Tuesday when the Rangers close out their five-game homestand with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Zibanejad, who left Sunday’s 7-4 loss to Boston after taking a high hit from the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron, is “better,’’ but remains “day-to-day,’’ as far as his return to action.

“He feels better today,’’ Quinn said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.’’

NOTES: Alexandar Georgiev will start in goal, Quinn said… Rookie Kaapo Kakko worked with the first power play unit at practice, replacing Pavel Buchnevich, who dropped to the second unit. Ryan Strome took Zibanejad’s spot on the first unit… Quinn said his friendship with Kevin Shattenkirk has survived the Rangers buying the defenseman out over the summer. Shattenkirk signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay and has four goals and three assists in 10 games for the Lightning. “Things are good,’’ Quinn said of he and Shattenkirk. “We had a long lunch before he left; we've had a few text messages beforehand. Obviously, it was tough for both of us. I'm not saying everything's perfect, but he knows how I feel about him as a player and a person.’’