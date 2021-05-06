The Rangers were fined $250,000 on Thursday by the NHL for the content of the statement they made Tuesday, in which they criticized the league for not suspending Capitals forward Tom Wilson for his actions in Monday’s game between the Rangers and Capitals and declared that the league’s director of Player Safety ought to be fired.

"Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a league executive will not be tolerated,’’ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in the league’s statement. "While we don’t expect our clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable.’’

Wilson was fined $5,000 for punching Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich while Buchnevich was lying face down on the ice and defenseless during a 6-3 Capitals win at Madison Square Garden. Wilson, who has been suspended five times for his actions, including once this season, then body-slammed a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice twice, and repeatedly punched him while he was lying on the ice, also defenseless. The league chose not to discipline Wilson for that action.

Tuesday evening, the Rangers released a statement that said the team was "extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence.’’ The Rangers called the NHL’s decision "a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety George Parros’’ and said the organization believes Parros "is unfit to continue in his current role.’’

Wilson was in the lineup when the Rangers and Capitals played again on Wednesday, and that game started with three simultaneous fights that began at the drop of the puck on the opening faceoff. In all, there were six fights in the first period, including one between Wilson and the Rangers’ Brendan Smith.

In that game, Buchnevich was penalized for slashing Wilson, high-sticking Zdeno Chara, and cross-checking Anthony Mantha in the face. He received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Mantha, and has a hearing Thursday with the NHL to determine if he should be suspended for that act.

Wilson's $5,000 fine for roughing Buchnevich is the maximum allowable fine, per the CBA. It represents about 0.12% of Wilson’s $4.1 million salary this year.