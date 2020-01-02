CALGARY – If the fact that they didn’t fall behind by six goals this time constitutes improvement for the Rangers, then OK, they were a little better in Calgary, in their first game of the new year, than they were in Edmonton in their last game of the old year.

But the Rangers won’t be able to survive and make themselves a legitimate contender for a playoff spot if they keep getting off to poor starts like they did against the Flames Thursday night in the middle game of their Western Canada trip and the third game of the road trip overall.

Down two goals little more than seven minutes into the game, after two early Flames breakaways, the Rangers managed to stop the bleeding and get back into the game. But, bottom line, they left Alberta empty-handed, after their 4-3 loss to the Flames in the Saddledome

The loss was their second straight, following the 7-5 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton, in which they had rallied from 6-0 down to get within 6-5 and give themselves a chance. In the end, though, the Rangers fell to 1-2 on the current trip, and their record on the season fell to 19-17-4.

The trip ends Saturday in Vancouver, where the Rangers visit the Canucks and hit the midpoint of the season, their 41st game.

As they did in Edmonton, the Rangers fell behind early in the first period, going down, 1-0, on Johnny Gaudreau’s breakaway goal at 4:15. When Sam Bennett got sent off for a hooking penalty at 5:59 of the period, however, and then Derek Ryan got sent off for a hooking penalty, at 6:48, the Rangers appeared to have a golden opportunity to tie the score.

They did, but not before Mikael Backlund scored a rare, three-on-five shorthanded goal to put Calgary ahead, 2-0, at 7:16. Backlund stole a cross-ice pass from Tony DeAngelo that was intended for Mika Zibanejad, and raced in on another breakaway, beating Henrik Lundqvist to score his sixth goal of the season.

But 26 seconds after that, Jacob Trouba scored for the Rangers on the five-on-three, and 25 seconds after that, Filip Chytil banged in a pass from Kaapo Kakko for his 10th goal of the season to tie the score at 2-2. Adam Fox, who assisted on both goals – and who had three assists – was booed when his name was announced and most often booed when he touched the puck. Fox had been originally drafted by the Flames, but was traded to Carolina, who traded him to the Rangers in April.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers would eventually fall behind again, though. A bad giveaway by Brady Skjei, deep in his own end, led to Ryan scoring his seventh goal of the season, on a shot that was headed wide of the net before it deflected off Skjei and got behind Lundqvist to put Calgary back in front, 3-2, at 13:18 of the first period.

Kakko tied the score, 3-3, with his first goal since Nov. 12, ending a goal drought of 19 games. The 18-year-old, the No. 2 pick overall in last summer’s draft, was flying all night, and he whipped a wrist shot through a maze of bodies that beat Calgary goalie Cam Talbot at 5:46 of the second period. It was Kakko’s seventh goal of the season, and gave him 16 points, which tied him with Manny Malhotra for the most points in a season by an 18-year-old playing for the Rangers.

The tie did not last long, though. Calgary re-took the lead on Sean Monahan’s goal at 8:22 of the period. Monahan took a pass from Noah Hanifin in the slot and beat Lundqvist for his 14th goal.