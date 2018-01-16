Rick Nash scored twice, the Rangers produced five goals for the first time since Dec. 9 and they snapped a three-game losing streak by grounding the Flyers, 5-1, at Madison Square Garden.

The Blueshirts rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit with three consecutive goals in the first period, scoring each in a different way against Flyers goalie Brian Elliott: Nash, who hadn’t found the net in 12 games, at even strength; J.T. Miller on the power play, and Paul Carey shorthanded. Nash scored again off a rush in the second, Michael Grabner added his team-leading 20th of the season and the rout was on. Michael Neuvirth replaced Elliott, who stopped just 16 of 21 shots, to start the third period.

It was the first regulation win for the Rangers (23-17-5, 51 points) in 11 games, since a 4-1 defeat of Anaheim on Dec. 19. The big lead over the Flyers, who had won four straight, gave Henrik Lundqvist (25 saves) a multi-goal cushion, which he hadn’t seen for weeks. The Rangers played far better in their own zone and blanked the Flyers’ power play, which came in 7-for-14, three times.

With the Islanders’ loss to the Devils, the Rangers moved past them into a wild-card spot.

About the lone negative was that defenseman Marc Staal didn’t play in the third period with what the team said was a lower-body injury. The Buffalo Sabres visit the Garden on Thursday.