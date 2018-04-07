PHILADELPHIA — After the Rangers closed out their disappointing 2017-18 season with a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, coach Alain Vigneault defended himself and his coaching staff and said he fully expects to return as their coach next season.

“Yes, yes. Without a doubt,’’ Vigneault said when asked if he thinks he will hold on to his job despite the Rangers’ 34-39-9 record, which caused them to miss the playoffs for only the second time since the NHL lockout that canceled the 2004-05 season. “I think my staff is the right staff for this job. I think — and this is just my opinion — but I think one of the strongest assets of this organization is its coaching staff and their experience.’’

Vigneault has coached the Rangers for five seasons, beginning in 2013-14, when he guided the team to the Stanley Cup Final. He has an overall record of 648-435-98 as head coach for Montreal, Vancouver and the Rangers. He won the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year in 2007 with Vancouver and led the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. With the Rangers, he is 226-147-37.

But this season, Rangers management determined that it was time for the team to give up on chasing a playoff spot and instead rebuild for the long term. The club announced that decision in a letter to the fans on Feb. 8, when the Rangers were three points out of a playoff spot with 28 games to play.

After the Rangers were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Vigneault said in a pregame briefing with reporters on March 28 that he thought the Rangers would have made the playoffs if they had kept their team together and not traded away veterans Nick Holden, Michael Grabner, Rick Nash, J.T. Miller and Ryan McDonagh, the captain.

On Saturday, he essentially said he did the best he could with what he had to work with.

“At the end of the day, for coaches, you have to coach the team that you have in front of you,’’ Vigneault said in a four-minute soliloquy when asked about the overall season at the beginning of his postgame briefing. “You try and put a system in place that maximizes their talent level, and you try and mask or hide the weaknesses and you work on both areas so that your team can improve.’’

He went on to detail his successes with Montreal and Vancouver and noted that in the five years since he left Vancouver, the Canucks are on their third different coaching regime.

Vigneault said he has not spoken to Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton about his future with the team. He said he never expected to do so.

“Every year you do your season, and at the end of the season, you sit down and you talk and you analyze and you work on getting better,’’ he said, “and I didn’t think this year was going to be any different.’’

Notes & quotes: The Flyers, who clinched a playoff spot, outshot the Rangers 40-17 . . . Claude Giroux had a hat trick for the Flyers. They scored six seconds apart in the second period when Giroux followed up a goal by Michael Raffl . . . The Rangers announced they have assigned rookies Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil, as well as forward Steven Fogarty — who had been called up for Saturday’s game — to AHL Hartford.