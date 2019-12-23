PHILADELPHIA – In the moments after they’d broken a three-game losing streak with their win Sunday over the undermanned Anaheim Ducks, all the Rangers talked about just how much they needed to follow that win up with one Monday against the Flyers, in the final game before the Christmas break.

“It's big,’’ coach David Quinn had said after Sunday’s game. “We can't hide from how big this game is. We want to make the playoffs; we're talking about setting goals for ourselves making the playoffs -- This is a big game.’’

It was big, all right. And an old friend made sure it hurt. Kevin Hayes’ top corner snipe at 7:31 of the third period snapped a tie, and the former Ranger added a second goal as the Flyers dealt the Rangers a 5-1 loss that sent the Blueshirts into the three-day leaguewide break eight points removed from the second wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They return to action Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Hayes, of course, played nearly five seasons for the Rangers before being traded at the deadline last February to the Winnipeg Jets, in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and a first-round pick that was returned to Winnipeg in the Jacob Trouba trade over the summer. An unrestricted free agent over the summer, Hayes then signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers, to play for their new coach, the former Rangers coach, Alain Vigneault.

Hayes’ goal was his 10th of the season, and Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made it stand up as the winner. Hart made 34 saves as the Flyers improved to 21-11-5, good for 47 points, which lifts them over the idle Pittsburgh Penguins and into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

With Henrik Lundqvist having looked at only 20 shots in a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon over Anaheim, Rangers coach David Quinn decided to bring back the 37-year-old netminder in Monday’s game.

“Last time we played him back-to-back, he put in an incredible performance,’’ Quinn said, referring to Lundqvist’s 45-save performance in a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 7. “So, I'm not afraid to play him back to back.’’

Before Monday, Lundqvist had played both ends of a back-to-back 85 times, and his record in the second game of those was 54-23-8, with a 2.12 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and nine shutouts. Monday night, he stopped 25 of 30 shots.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a game that featured nine penalties for the two teams, combined, in the first two periods – including a 1:04 span where the Rangers had a five-on-three power play – the Rangers finally took the lead at 6:44 of the second, when Philly’s Ivan Provorov lost the puck at the Rangers blue line and Greg McKegg picked it up and started a rush. McKegg centered the puck to Brady Skjei, who rang a backhand shot off the crossbar. Skjei retrieved the rebound in the right corner and threw a pass to Jesper Fast in the slot and he beat a scrambling Carter Hart for his sixth goal of the season – and the Rangers’ eighth shorthanded goal.

Lundqvist was stalwart through two periods, making one strong save after another, but just when it looked as though the Rangers would take their lead into the intermission, the Flyers tied the score with 1.7 seconds left in the second period on Travis Sanheim’s first of two goals. Sanheim came out of the right corner, took a pass from Justin Braun and whipped a shot from the top of the circles that may have deflected off Mika Zibanejad’s stick. The puck hit Lundqvist’s stick and trickled over for the goal. Sanheim added a second goal late in the third period.