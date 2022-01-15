TODAY'S PAPER
With regulars returning, Anthony Greco placed back on Rangers' taxi squad

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant looks on during the first period of an NHL preseason game against the Bruins on Sept. 28, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Corey Sipkin

By Colin Stephenson
PHILADELPHIA – With the return of forwards Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves from COVID-19 protocol, the Rangers moved Queens native Anthony Greco off the 23-man roster and back onto the taxi squad.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, who exited COVID-19 protocol Saturday, along with assistant coach Mike Kelly, said it was difficult making some roster moves, given how well Greco and the other fill-in players from Hartford played during the road trip.

"Yeah,’’ he said. "That’s what happens. But it’s a good thing. You’ve got guys coming back … and you make your decisions. And there are rules, with the taxi (squad) rules and the 23-man roster, so you’ve got to work around that. But I was really happy with the way they performed.’’

Greco had impressed in his appearance in the 3-0 victory over San Jose on Thursday. He had five shots on goal, and one blocked shot in his 9:44 of ice time.

But someone had to be removed from the roster with Gauthier and Reaves returning. Reaves rejoined his regular linemate Kevin Rooney and Greg McKegg, while Gauthier stepped in at right wing with Hartford Wolf Pack callups Tim Gettinger and Morgan Barron. Those two, with Jonny Brodzinski, had formed an all-callup fourth line for the previous three games on the trip.

Brodzinski was scratched, along with Ds Libor Hajek and Jarred Tinordi.

Blue notes

In another unrelated roster move, G Keith Kinkaid was moved off the taxi squad and sent down to Hartford. Tyler Wall was called up to replace Kinkaid on the taxi squad … Forward Dryden Hunt (upper-body injury) was eligible to come off injured reserve, but he did not. He did take part in the morning skate … Forwards Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere will be eligible to exit COVID protocol in time for the Rangers’ next game, Wednesday at the Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs … The Rangers were scheduled to be off on Sunday.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

