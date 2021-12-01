Barclay Goodrow left Wednesday’s game against the Flyers with 13:12 remaining after he was hit in the face from close range by a puck shot in by Flyers defenseman (and former Ranger) Keith Yandle.

Goodrow was the second Rangers forward to leave the game, after Dryden Hunt was given a major and game misconduct with a second-period charging penalty.

Goodrow was injured when he went to close down Yandle at the left point and Yandle fired the puck into Goodrow’s eye shield. Goodrow went straight down to the ice and remained there for several moments. Then he got up, holding his face, and skated directly off and headed to the locker room.

Hayes returns

Former Ranger Kevin Hayes returned to the Flyers’ lineup against his old club after missing six games with an abdominal injury that had originally forced him to miss the first 12 games of the season. Wednesday’s game was his third of the season and he was in the starting lineup, playing between Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton and taking the opening faceoff against Mika Zibanejad.

Another ex-Ranger, Derick Brassard, who has missed a week with a hip injury, did not return to the lineup, despite practicing with the team Tuesday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Flyers were originally supposed to play the Islanders Tuesday, but that game was postponed because of the Islanders’ COVID-19 issues, which also forced postponement of the Isles’ game against the Rangers on Sunday.

Blue notes

The Rangers used the same starting lineup for the third game in a row, with Zibanejad between Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider, with Ds K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba and goalie Igor Shesterkin on for the opening faceoff. They also dressed the same lineup for the third straight game, meaning Ds Jarred Tinordi and Libor Hajek were healthy scratches and C Greg McKegg, who has been in COVID protocol since Monday, was the other scratch, though McKegg wasn’t healthy. The Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, was shut down on Tuesday because of COVID issues, so the Rangers cannot call anyone up from there.