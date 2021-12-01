Former Ranger Kevin Hayes returned to the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup against his old club after missing six games with an abdominal injury that had originally forced him to miss the first 12 games of the season. Wednesday’s game was his third of the season and he was in the starting lineup, playing between Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton and taking the opening faceoff against Mika Zibanejad.

Another ex-Ranger, Derick Brassard, who has missed a week with a hip injury, did not return to the lineup, despite practicing with the team Tuesday.

The Flyers were originally supposed to play the Islanders Tuesday, but that game was postponed because of the Islanders’ COVID-19 issues, which also forced postponement of the Isles’ game against the Rangers on Sunday.

Blue notes

The Rangers used the same starting lineup for the third game in a row, with Zibanejad between Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider, with Ds K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba and goalie Igor Shesterkin on for the opening faceoff. They also dressed the same lineup for the third straight game, meaning Ds Jarred Tinordi and Libor Hajek were healthy scratches and C Greg McKegg, who has been in COVID protocol since Monday, was the other scratch, though McKegg wasn’t healthy. The Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, was shut down on Tuesday because of COVID issues, so the Rangers cannot call anyone up from there.