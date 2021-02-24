David Quinn put up a brave front before the game, but the coach knew his Rangers were in for a challenge on Wednesday night against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sure, the home team had COVID-19 problems of its own, and was missing several key players, but the Rangers were facing their first game without star forward Artemi Panarin – among other noteworthy absences

The result was an entertaining but frustrating 4-3 loss, full of power plays, end-to-end action and a hat trick for Chris Kreider, but not enough for the Rangers to find a path to a third consecutive victory.

Panarin is on a leave of absence after being accused without apparent evidence of a long-ago assault of a young woman in Russia.

Add the facts that K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko are in COVID protocol and Jacob Trouba and Filip Chytil are hurt, and the Rangers (6-8-3) were up against it.

But there is no time for feeling sorry for oneself in this 56-game, division-opponents-only season, so the Rangers have no choice but to dust themselves off and try to do better against the Bruins on Friday.

The Flyers (9-4-3) had the better of the play in the first period, which ended with Philadelphia leading 2-1.

It began in the first minute, with Ivan Provorov shooting wide of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (35 saves) despite being all alone in front of the net.

The Rangers managed to kill a penalty for too many men on the ice, but shortly after its expiration, at 7:48 of the opening period, Erik Gustafsson scored his first goal of the season on a blast from the right point.

Shesterkin was partially screened on the play, and the puck eluded his glove to make it 1-0.

It appeared the Flyers might run the Rangers out of the arena, but Kreider tied the score on a power play when he tapped in the rebound of a Mika Zibanejad shot at 9:32.

Zibanejad later had a chance on a shorthanded breakaway, but the puck rolled on him and Brian Elliott (24 saves) made an easy save on a backhanded shot.

With Jonny Brodzinski in the box for a slash, the Flyers took the lead on a power play goal at 15:31. Shayne Gostisbehere beat Shesterkin after the puck bounced off the boards behind the net and right to him in front.

The entertaining second period ended with the Flyers leading 4-2.

With Brendan Smith off for hooking, Joel Farabee slid the puck to an open James van Riemsdyk, who easily got it past Shesterkin for his seventh power play goal of the season at 4:05 of the second.

It appeared the Flyers would add to their lead when they had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:38 soon thereafter, but the Rangers survived the onslaught, in part thanks to a nice glove save by Shesterkin on Gostisbehere.

Kreider scored his second power play goal of the night at 8:03 when he controlled at pass by Zibanejad with his skate and put it into the net to make it 3-2.

The Flyers made it 4-2 on captain Claude Giroux’s third assist of the game. He was excellent in his first game back from a 17-day COVID-related break. He made a deft pass to former Ranger Kevin Hayes, who lifted the puck over Shesterkin from a difficult angle at 14:37.

Kreider stuffed in his third goal of the game off a loose puck in the crease at 3:27 of the third to make it 4-3. It was his third career hat trick and first since 2016.

Shesterkin stopped a breakaway chance for the Flyers’ Michael Raffl and later stopped another breakaway, this time for Farabee, to keep the Rangers in it. Elliott stopped Zibanejad on a partial shorthanded breakaway with just over three minutes left to preserve the lead.