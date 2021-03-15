With Buchnevich, Fox on COVID list, Rangers fall to Flyers in OT 

COVID-19 Protocol meant the Rangers would have to face the Philadelphia Flyers Monday without their leading scorer, Pavel Buchnevich, and their top defenseman, Adam Fox. For a time, the Rangers looked as though they might be able to find a way to overcome those losses, but ultimately, they couldn’t overcome all the Flyers power plays they had to kill.

The Rangers had overcome a sluggish first period to dig out of a two-goal hole and take leads late in the second period and early in the third, but, missing two of their top penalty killers, the Rangers allowed two untimely power play goals, which helped force the game into overtime. There, Jakub Voracek’s goal at 3:47 of the five-minute, three-on-three tiebreaker, won it for the Flyers, 5-4.

The two teams will face each other again Thursday at the Garden in the second of the two-game series.

"You kind of feel you're up, 3-2, 4-3, and they tie it, so you know you certainly want more,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said. "I thought the overtime, we obviously spent a lot of time in their end [but] didn't really get much. We got a couple looks but, you know, you always want two points.’’

With the result, the Rangers, who are sixth in the East Division, improved to 11-12-4, which did get them a point closer to the fourth and final playoff spot, thanks to fourth-place Boston’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. But the Flyers, who began the game in fifth place in the East, also gained ground on Boston, and Philadelphia opened the distance between themselves and the Rangers to five points.

Buchnevich and Fox were put on the COVID-19 list Monday, joining Phillip DiGiuseppe, who had been placed on the list Sunday. Their unavailability led to some lineup changes for coach David Quinn’s team, including the callup of 23-year-old defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from AHL Hartford.

Reunanen, a Finn making his NHL debut, had an assist on Artemi Panarin’s second-period goal, which got the Rangers on the board after the Flyers had taken a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Julien Gauthier, back in the lineup after having been scratched in Saturday’s win over Boston, scored a dazzling goal in the Rangers’ three-goal middle period, that briefly gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

The Rangers, who did not practice Sunday, had been scheduled to have a morning skate Monday, but Quinn said after consulting with the NHL, the skate was canceled. So perhaps that explains their seeming sluggishness in the first period, when they fell behind 2-0, on goals one minute, 18 seconds apart by James van Riemsdyk, at 3:47, and Ivan Provorov, at 5:05.

The Rangers scored three goals in the second period – Panarin, at 8:12, Colin Blackwell, at 10:52, and Gauthier at 15:16, to go ahead, 3-2. But then Gauthier took a high sticking penalty at 18:27 of the period and the Flyers got the tying goal nine seconds into the power play, from Joel Farabee.

Kevin Rooney’s goal at 2:56 of the third put the Rangers up, 4-3, but Gauthier’s third penalty of the game – a double-minor for high sticking against Claude Giroux allowed the Flyers to tie it, 4-4 on Giroux’s power play goal, at 5:33.

"To take a penalty like that, and them score so quickly, it's disappointing,’’ Quinn said of Gauthier’s second-period penalty. "But again, we come back and score early in the third to make it 4-3, and then we give up, again another stick penalty. They'd capitalize on it, so, you know, disappointing that we weren't able to sustain that lead going into the third.’’

Ex-Ranger Kevin Hayes appeared to win the game with another power play goal on the second of the two minors, but the Rangers challenged that the play was offside, and the challenge was successful, which kept the score 4-4.