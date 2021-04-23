It’s easy to forget that Adam Fox is one of the young guys, too.

The Rangers’ No. 1 defenseman was tied for the scoring lead among defensemen in the NHL entering play Friday, with 42 points, on five goals and a league-high 37 assists.

And he added to his scoring totals Friday with an assist on Chris Kreider’s power play goal, which opened the scoring in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, which gave them a split of the two games the teams played in back-to-back nights at the Garden.

The victory, coupled with the Boston Bruins’ 6-4 loss to the Sabres in Buffalo reduced the Bruins’ lead over the Rangers for the final playoff spot in the East Division to six points. The Rangers have eight games remaining in the season. Boston has 10.

After suffering a devastating 3-2 loss to the Flyers Thursday, the Rangers came back Friday and took the lead on Kreider’s 20th goal of the season — with old pal Kevin Hayes serving a hooking penalty for the Flyers — at 6:02 of the first period. Oskar Lindblom tied the score just 45 seconds later, before Pavel Buchnevich’s 20th goal restored the Rangers lead at 7:56.

After a scoreless second period, the Rangers got an insurance goal from Alexis Lafreniere at 9:24, and another from Filip Chytil — his first goal in 12 games — that made it 4-1 at 13:40.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was solid in goal, making 26 saves to earn his third straight victory.

Fox, the pride of Jericho, Long Island, ended up with just the one assist, but he played his usual studly game. It’s hard to fathom that he is only 23, and still just in his second professional season.

He’s one of four 23-year-olds who are playing every night for the Rangers, and one of nine players in the lineup Thursday and Friday who were 23 or under.

And with five of the six defensemen in the lineup aged 23 or younger, Fox and his partner (and roommate) Ryan Lindgren, also 23, were asked to double-shift in the two games, with Lindgren serving as the veteran partner for 20-year-old Zac Jones in his first two NHL games, while Fox played his extra shifts with fellow 23-year-old Libor Hajek.

And with all he does for the Rangers on the ice, Fox is now doing more off the ice, too, lately adding the role of team spokesmen to his player profile.

In the era of the Zoom post-practice and postgame media availability, Fox has more and more been one of the players the Rangers are putting in front of the cameras to talk about what the team did, or didn’t do well that night.

After the devastating 3-2 loss to the Flyers in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday at the Garden, he was the first player to address the media on the postgame Zoom call. He spoke about the fact that the Rangers took too many penalties that night, talked about how the team "definitely wasted an opportunity,’’ and said the Rangers, as a group, need to "be a little smarter.’’

He also, in the most delicate way possible, admitted to seeing the handwriting on the wall as far as the Rangers’ attempt to stay in the playoff race.

"We know what’s at stake every game at this point,’’ he said, sounding like a veteran. "There’s only so many games left.’’

During his 11-point scoring streak earlier this month, people around the New York area started wondering if Fox could maybe win the Norris Trophy this year. That seems unlikely, given the fact that teams only played games within their division season, and three-quarters of the league hasn’t gotten a chance to see Fox play live.

But the way Fox has played suggests a Norris Trophy might not be out of reach in his future.