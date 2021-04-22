Rangers' playoff chances take major hit with loss to Flyers

The chase for the playoffs isn’t technically over for the Rangers, but clearly, with six points between them and the nearest playoff spot when the puck dropped for Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden, the time had come to try something different.

And so, with big, physical defenseman and alternate captain Jacob Trouba unavailable for Thursday’s game, coach David Quinn inserted 20-year-old rookie Zac Jones to the lineup. Because, why not?

And with veteran left wing (and alternate captain) Chris Kreider still mired in a goal-scoring slump, Quinn decided to take him off the nominal first line – with his long time linemates, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich – and replace him with 19-year-old Alexis Lafreniere, last fall’s No. 1 draft pick overall.

The changes weren’t enough, though, and now the Rangers’ playoff hopes are nearly gone.

Two power play goals by Philadelphia’s James van Riemsdyk doomed the Rangers to their second straight loss, 3-2. At the same time, the Boston Bruins, who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, won their sixth straight game, beating the Buffalo Sabres for the second straight time, 5-1.

The results meant the gap between the Bruins and Rangers grew to eight points, with the Rangers having just nine games remaining. Boston has 11.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Van Riemsdyk had been forced to leave for repairs after his first goal, which had tied the game 1-1, at 15:56 of the second period. He’d been hit in the face by Travis Konecny’s shot, and the puck ricocheted in behind goaltender Igor Shesterkin (33 saves).

When the third period started, van Riemsdyk was still in the locker room, but he returned to the bench during a stoppage in play with 16:24 remaining. K’Andre Miller then was given a double-minor for high sticking Sean Couturier at 8:14.

The Rangers looked good killing off the first two minutes of the penalty, with Shesterkin making a spectacular glove save on a shot by Ivan Provorov. But on the ensuing faceoff, ex-Ranger Kevin Hayes beat Mika Zibanejad and got the puck back to Provorov, who gave it back to Hayes on the boards, and then fired the return pass to the net. Van Riemsdyk tipped it in at 10:29, to give the Flyers the lead, 2-1.

They made it 3-1 on Jakub Voracek’s snapshot from the left circle at 14:07, but Artemi Panarin gave the Rangers one last chance when he scored a one-timer from Adam Fox with 2:00 remaining. The Rangers couldn’t finish the comeback, however.

Kreider had only two goals in his last 12 games before Thursday, both over the weekend against hapless New Jersey, and one into an empty net. Quinn has dropped him to the fourth line a couple of times during games over the last few weeks, but he’s always come back with the nine-year veteran on the left of Zibanejad and Buchnevich in the next game. On Thursday, he switched Kreider and Lafreniere, dropping Kreider into Lafreniere’s previous spot on the Kid Line, with center Filip Chytil and right wing Kaapo Kakko.

Everything looked fine in the first period, when the Rangers got fabulous goaltending from Shesterkin and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by defenseman Brendan Smith, before the Flyers tied the score on van Riemsdyk’s first goal.

The Rangers were fortunate it wasn’t worse. The Flyers’ Joel Farabee was awarded a penalty shot with 54.3 seconds remaining in the period after Libor Hajek was ruled to have hooked Farabee from behind on a breakaway. Shesterkin made the save on the actual breakaway, and then stopped Farabee with his pads on the penalty shot, as Farabee went to the backhand.