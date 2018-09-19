NHL preseason: Rangers vs. Flyers

Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

The Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason game Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on during the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on during the second period of a preseason game against the Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich is congratulated by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich is congratulated by teammates after his power-play goal against the Flyers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Flyers right wing Dale Weise scores a power-play
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Flyers right wing Dale Weise scores a power-play goal past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith guards against Flyers right
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith guards against Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers players celebrate a power-play goal by left
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers players celebrate a power-play goal by left wing Pavel Buchnevich against the Flyers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers left wing Ryan Gropp sets against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers left wing Ryan Gropp sets against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo battles for the puck
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo battles for the puck against Flyers center Jordan Weal and defenseman Egor Zamula during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist reacts after giving up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist reacts after giving up a second goal against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers left wing Matt Beleskey celebrates his goal
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers left wing Matt Beleskey celebrates his goal against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith watches his pass to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith watches his pass to left wing Matt Beleskey for an assist on a goal against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rangers center Vinni Lettieri skates against the Flyers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers center Vinni Lettieri skates against the Flyers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

