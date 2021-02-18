Artemi Panarin was back, and boy, was he a sight for sore eyes for the Rangers.

Panarin, who missed two games with a lower-body injury, returned to the lineup Thursday when the Rangers played their first road game of the month, in Philadelphia, against the Flyers. And Panarin delivered in a big way for the goal-starved Rangers, setting up a goal by defenseman Brendan Smith, and then scoring the winner in the shootout as the Rangers beat the Flyers, 3-2, to snap a four-game losing streak.

Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped 20 of 22 shots in regulation and overtime, made the save on the final shot by James Van Riemsdyk to seal the win for the Rangers.

Smith’s goal at 8:21 of the third had given the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but the Flyers forced overtime when Joel Farabee scored with 1:14 left and the goalie pulled for an extra skater.

The Rangers, who outshot the Flyers 33-22, had the better of the chances in the 3-on-3 overtime, including a power play when Pavel Buchnevich was hooked by Nolan Patrick at 2:22. But Panarin ripped a shot off the post with the man advantage.

While Panarin was back, the Rangers played without defensemen Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller, normally their second defense pair. It was the second straight game the Rangers had played against a team coming off a COVID-19 stoppage. The Flyers hadn’t played in 11 days, since a 7-4 win over Washington on Feb. 7. On Tuesday, the Rangers lost to the Devils, who had been shutdown for 16 days because of multiple players on their protocol list.

With Trouba out the next 4-6 weeks because of a broken thumb, and Miller a late scratch because of an upper-body injury that caused him to miss his second straight game, the Rangers played with only three defensemen in their lineup who played in the opening night loss to the Islanders. That three included Jack Johnson, who played for the first time since Jan. 26 against the Sabres. Johnson had missed eight games with a groin injury and had only returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Adam Fox accidentally kicked in the Flyers’ first goal, credited to Nicolas Aube-Kubel 59 seconds into the first period. The Rangers then had to kill a penalty when Johnson was called for tripping on his first shift, at 2:47.

They did kill the penalty, and Georgiev was on the top of his game, making several difficult saves to keep the Rangers from falling into a deeper hole in the opening period. Then, the Rangers’ got their first power-play goal in six games, from Colin Blackwell, at 3:24 of the second period to tie it 1-1.

With Trouba and Miller not around to man the points on the second power-play unit, Quinn was forced to change things up, and because he was annoyed at Chris Kreider for taking a hooking penalty that wiped out a five-on-three power play at the end of the first period, he replaced him on the first unit with Brendan Lemieux. That put Kreider on the second unit, with Blackwell, Buchnevich, Alexis Lafreniere and Anthony Bitetto, and Bitetto set up Buchnevich for a shot that Blackwell tipped in for his third goal of the season. Bitetto got an assist on the play, his first as a Ranger.

Buchnevich had two golden chances to score the go-ahead goal before the period was over, when he broke in on Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart late in the period. He was slashed from behind by Ivan Provorov, which earned him a penalty shot. Before that happened, though, he managed to get a backhand shot off that Hart saved with the glove. Hart then saved the penalty shot, with 3:19 remaining in the period.