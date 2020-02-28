PHILADELPHIA — Pavel Buchnevich, who missed the previous two games after being involved in a car accident on Sunday with teammate Igor Shesterkin, returned to the lineup.

Coach David Quinn had said before the game that Buchnevich, who the Rangers said was not injured in the crash, would be a game-time decision. The 24-year-old Russian winger took warmups and then was in the lineup.

Buchnevich returned to his regular spot on the right side of the top line with center Mika Zibanejad and left wing Chris Kreider. That meant Filip Chytil, who moved to the wing to fill in for Buchnevich on the first line the last two games, shifted back to his usual spot centering the third line. Brett Howden dropped to the fourth line, and Greg McKegg, who’d scored a goal Tuesday against the Islanders, was bumped out of the lineup.

Buchnevich, who had his ups and downs last season and had been a healthy scratch several times under Quinn, has meshed well with his linemates this season. He had played in each of the team’s first 61 games and recorded 14 goals and 23 assists.

Notes and quotes:

The four third period goals the Rangers scored Thursday in Montreal (none for the Canadiens) meant that the Rangers had outscored their opponents 81-56 in third periods this season. The plus-25 goal differential was the biggest in the league, entering Friday’s games… Friday was the 26th anniversary of Mike Richter earning his 100th career victory in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Feb. 28, 1994… Shesterkin missed his third game with a broken rib… The Rangers have only two non-emergency recalls from AHL Hartford the rest of the season, which is why they haven’t yet called up a defenseman to replace the traded Brady Skjei. For now, Brendan Smith is slotting into Skjei’s spot on the top pair, next to Jacob Trouba, and the Rangers are carrying just six D.