PHILADELPHIA – The Rangers got a whole bunch of people back from the COVID-19 list Saturday night against the Flyers. Coach Gerard Gallant, assistant coach Mike Kelly and forwards Ryan Reaves and Julien Gauthier all exited COVID protocol and were back Saturday, while assistant coach Gord Murphy went into protocol.

The comings and goings left the Rangers with two players – Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere – and one coach, Murphy, still in protocol.

The Rangers went through a stretch on the five-game road trip that ended Saturday where they had one person test positive every day for five straight days, and seven in 10 days. Defenseman Jacob Trouba admitted it’s been a little unsettling to see someone new go into protocol almost every day.

"Definitely, a little bit,’’ Trouba said after the Rangers’ morning skate Saturday at the Flyers’ Voorhees, N.J. practice facility. "We show up after pregame nap or whatever it is, and somebody’s out of our lineup, someone tests positive. Everybody’s dealing with it. Is it nerve-wracking? Yeah, a little bit. Just the unknown is what’s nerve-wracking.’’

But the slow trickle of players and coaches entering protocol, as well as the NHL’s reducing the isolation period for COVID-positive personnel from 10 days to five, have definitely worked in the Rangers’ favor. They’ve been able to plug in reinforcements from their AHL Hartford affiliate and stay afloat, going 2-2 in the first four games of the trip.

"Obviously, we would rather have no COVID at all, but if we could have one guy at a time, and continue to play games, and get games in, then I think that’s benefit to us,’’ Trouba said. "Especially if we have the guys that can step in and play good roles for us and give us good games, I think that’s key going down the stretch.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers got good mileage out of an all-Hartford fourth line of Tim Gettinger, Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, who played together for three straight games and did a nice job. And Anthony Greco, the Queens native, came up from Hartford and stepped in to play on the third line in Thursday’s 3-0 win over San Jose and played a strong game.

"They all played well, they worked hard, they created stuff on the ice, so we’re real happy with all those guys, definitely,’’ Gallant said of the Hartford crew. "They did exactly what you’d hope. I mean, when you get that many new guys coming in your lineup and it’s the first time we’ve been tested all year … they excited me and they excited our organization.’’

One of those guys who came up was Hartford coach Kris Knoblauch, who filled in for Gallant behind the bench for two games.

"He did great,’’ Gallant said of Knoblauch. "He did an awesome job.’’

Entering Saturday’s game, including Goodrow and Lafreniere, 14 players have or have had COVID-19 this season, meaning they should be protected from catching the virus again anytime soon. Eight players: Filop Chytil, Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Trouba have not had it this season. Chytil, Kakko and Zibanejad had it last season.

Trouba was asked if those players who haven’t had COVID-19 go around fearing they will get it eventually.

"Yeah, but I think everybody in the world’s kind of in that same boat,’’ he said. "You go through your daily routine and live your life. Yeah, you take some precautions, I would probably – not having it this year I’ve taken maybe a little more precaution, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to go out and do your job and perform. And if you get it, you get it, I guess, at this point. It is what it is.’’