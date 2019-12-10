TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' fourth line draws praise from David Quinn

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers controls the puck against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print


LOS ANGELES -- After a very satisfying win in Las Vegas in the opening game of the current trip, coach David Quinn said he was pleased with all four lines, and offered up that if one was a betting man, he should bet that those lines would stay together. And they did. Quinn kept the same lineup, and the same lines and defense pairs as he used on Sunday.

One of the lines the coach was most pleased with was the fourth line, of Brendan Smith at left wing, Greg McKegg in the middle and Jesper Fast on the right. Fast, one of two players who has played on the first, second, third and fourth lines this season, scored a goal against Vegas.

And, Quinn said, this fourth line has a chance to get more ice time than his fourth lines normally do. Against Vegas, all three played more than 10 minutes (Fast, 12:44; Smith, 12:34, and McKegg, 10:29), something that doesn’t usually happen with Quinn.

“Yeah, they played a lot the other night, relative to the other (previous) fourth lines,’’ he said. “I would like to play our fourth line more. I know you may not believe it, based on the minutes they’ve played, and I get that. But I really liked their game (against Vegas), and that’s a line that, when they’re on their game, they can really influence a game, regardless of who they’re out there (against).’’

Blue shorts

The Rangers entered the game with the most goals (26) and points (86) by their defensemen.“Well, we’ve got some talented defensemen, offensively,’’ Quinn said. “I think their decision-making, on when to get involved in the play, when they have opportunities to create offense, they take advantage of it.’’ … LW Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal skates against the Boston Never too early for Rangers to think playoffs
LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red Figueroa helps St. John's hold on for victory over Brown
Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question Why Mets' Carlos Beltran expects Edwin Diaz to rebound
Brian Cashman has turned all his attention to Lennon: Yanks all-in on Cole, but what if he passes?
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts Yanks will make 'championship-caliber' offer to Gerrit Cole
Didi Gregorius #18 of the Yankees follows through Didi departs for Phillies, giving Yanks decision to make at short
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search