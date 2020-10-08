Rangers likely won't make big splash in free agency

When the NHL’s free agency period opens at noon on Friday, it won’t look anything like it did a year ago for the Rangers.

"Certainly we're going to be looking to see what's going to happen,’’ general manager Jeff Gorton said. "I think we have some players we have identified that could help us and, you know, we'll look. We'll talk to those people at the right time and we'll go from there.

"I don't think it'll be like last year, that's for sure.’’

Last year, the Rangers landed the biggest prize in the 2019 free agent class when they signed forward Artemi Panarin, whom they viewed as the perfect player to lead them out of their two-year rebuild. Panarin produced in a big way, scoring a team-leading 95 points and finishing third in the race for the Hart Trophy.

But with No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad having raised his game to another level last season, and with the selection Tuesday of forward Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 draft, the Rangers don’t need to make the kind of free agent splash they did a year ago.

This year, much of Gorton’s focus will be on re-signing his own team’s free agents. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and forwards Ryan Strome, Brendan Lemieux and Phillip DiGiuseppe are restricted free agents with arbitration rights, and forward Jesper Fast is an unrestricted free agent. Aside from that group, Gorton will be looking to add a low-cost, veteran defenseman after trading away Marc Staal. And perhaps he’ll want a physical winger to play on the bottom two lines.

There’s also a chance management decides re-signing Strome will cost too much, and if so, the Rangers then would be on the lookout for a second-line center to play behind Zibanejad. In his post-draft Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Gorton admitted he waited until the last minute to give Strome a qualifying offer to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in part because the Rangers were talking to other teams about a possible trade.

The top free agent names available – St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Arizona forward Taylor Hall – are not likely on the Rangers’ shopping list. But COVID-19 may change things for free agents and teams. With the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million for the next two seasons, at least, and with the uncertainty of whether NHL arenas will be able to have fans in them when the next season begins, salaries – and contract lengths– could be coming down.

"I think it's obvious there's a strain on teams,’’ Gorton said. "When you go forward and you're projecting the cap numbers . . . you don't just do it a year at a time. You're doing a 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-year plan. Nobody was planning for COVID, and what's happening. So it's put a lot of strain on the market. It'll be interesting to see what it's like in free agency and what the effect is.’’

The Rangers, after trading Staal and buying out franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist, are more than $23 million under the cap, according to CapFriendly. And though they do have to leave room under the cap to accommodate reachable player bonuses, they still may be able to squeeze in a free agent who is willing to take less money than he might have last year.