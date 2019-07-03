It’s been a hectic and super-productive last couple of weeks for the Rangers, but Jeff Gorton is far from done with his offseason to-do list.

The Rangers general manager landed the biggest fish in the NHL’s free agent pond on Monday when he locked up forward Artemi Panarin with a seven-year, $81.5 million contract.

This was Gorton's latest and biggest score of the summer, coming on the heels of his selecting forward Kaapo Kakko with the No. 2 pick overall in the NHL draft on June 21 and trading for defenseman Jacob Trouba on June 17.

But there is still plenty of work to do to get the roster in order in time for training camp. Panarin’s $11.6 AAV leaves the Rangers with roughly $8 million available under their salary cap, and just about all of that will be needed to sign Trouba, a restricted free agent who scored eight goals and 50 points last season for Winnipeg, and who is slated to be the Rangers’ No. 1 defenseman.

That leaves no money available to sign the Rangers’ remaining RFAs, Pavel Buchnevich, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux, which means Gorton is going to have to offload some salary if he intends to bring any of the trio back.

Chris Kreider, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ryan Strome, Matt Beleskey and Jesper Fast are all in the final year of their respective contracts and set to become unrestricted free agents next summer. Moving one or more of them would be one way to create some room under the salary cap.

Kreider, 28, is the biggest name and has the biggest salary ($4.625 million) on the list, and the assumption is if he doesn’t sign a contract extension, he’ll be traded this summer.

In the conference call Monday evening announcing the Panarin signing, Gorton said he would “continue to talk to (Kreider’s agent) Matt Keator and Chris and see what’s next.’’

Moving Namestnikov ($4 million) or Strome ($3.1 million) would help, too. And though the Rangers chose not to buy anyone out before the buyout window closed on June 30, there could be a second buyout window that opens later that would allow the Rangers to clear some cap space that way.

The second buyout window comes into play if a team has a player who files for salary arbitration. The Rangers have three players who are arbitration-eligible: Trouba, Buchnevich, and Hartford forward Vinni Lettieri. If any of them were to file for arbitration, the Rangers’ second buyout window would open after the arbitration case was either decided or settled. That would allow them to revisit the idea of buying out defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk or Brendan Smith.

On Tuesday, when the Rangers introduced Panarin to the media for the first time as a Ranger, coach David Quinn, who was on hand for the event, was asked just how excited he was to be able to coach a group that has been bolstered by the offseason additions of Panarin, Trouba, Kakko, 2018 first round pick Vitali Kravtsov, and defenseman Adam Fox, the Jericho native who was acquired in April in a trade with Carolina.

“Well, the roster’s not complete, but looking at it right now, it’s exciting,’’ Quinn said. “There’s a lot of optimism within the walls of our locker room and within our organization, but this is a tough league, and we understand that every team takes on its own identity. And this team will form its own identity, starting in September.’’

September is still a little way away, and there’s still a significant amount of work to do between now and then.