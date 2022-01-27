COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rangers coach Gerard Gallant has said many times he doesn’t mind it when his team plays back-to-back games. But this one was a little different because after the Rangers got done playing the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, they were coming home to play perhaps their most anticipated home game of the season Friday at Madison Square Garden against the Minnesota Wild.

Friday will be Henrik Lundqvist Night, when the former goaltender’s No. 30 is retired to the Garden rafters before the game.

Gallant, though, didn’t expect his players might be caught looking past Columbus and toward the ceremony Friday.

"I don't think they will,’’ he said after the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday. "We play tonight … I'm sure nobody's thinking about (Friday) night.’’

The Rangers won the first two games against Columbus this season and were looking to sweep the Blue Jackets in a season for the first time since 2015-16. Gallant, though, said Columbus’ 6-0 home loss to Calgary Wednesday night would have the Blue Jackets in a foul mood Thursday and eager to make up for a poor effort in which they were outshot 62-23.

"These guys got embarrassed (Wednesday) night in their game,’’ he said. "When you get embarrassed, you play your best games after that.’’

Alexandar Georgiev was slated to start in goal Thursday, according to Gallant. That meant Igor Shesterkin would be likely to start Friday.

On the season, the Rangers entered Thursday with a 4-3-1 record in the first game of a back-to-back and a 5-2-1 record in the second game.

Blue notes

D Patrik Nemeth and F Filip Chytil did not make the trip to Columbus. Chytil remains "day-to-day’’ and is a candidate to play Saturday, Gallant said. Nemeth is dealing with a personal issue and was moved off the active roster to non-roster status … The team announced in the morning it was recalling RW Jonny Brodzinski and D Zac Jones to the active roster, and recalling Fs Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi and Ds Nils Lundkvist and Tarmo Reunanen to the taxi squad.