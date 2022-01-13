SAN JOSE, Calif. – Goaltending has not been the problem on this road trip for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev has played well, done his job, and given the Rangers a chance to win.

But seeing Igor Shesterkin back on the ice for the morning skate Thursday at SAP Center, before their late game against the San Jose Sharks, certainly gave the Rangers a welcome lift.

"Of course,’’ Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "I think whenever you see a guy who has an impact that he does on our team, it gives everyone a little jolt … I think Georgie's played really, really well. And, you know, either one of those two we have confidence in. But you see what Igor can do. (And) whenever you get a regular back and someone like him, I think it obviously boosts the team a little bit.’’

Shesterkin exited COVID-19 protocol officially on Thursday, a week after he entered it in Las Vegas, where the Rangers opened the current road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Georgiev started that game and was the Rangers’ best player, stopping 30 of 35 shots while his teammates collapsed for the final 35 minutes of the game. He then started in the 4-1 win over Anaheim Saturday and the 3-1 loss to the Kings Monday in Los Angeles (stopping 36 of 38 shots).

All the while, Shesterkin (15-4-2, 2.09 GAA, .936 save percentage) was isolated from the team. According to acting head coach Kris Knoblauch, Shesterkin did skate by himself in New York Wednesday before joining the team in San Jose. And when Knoblauch spoke to reporters Thursday morning, he said he would consult with Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, who remained in COVID protocol, and decide whether Shesterkin would start against the Sharks.

Indications at the morning skate were that he would. Georgiev (7-5-2, 2.71 GAA, .908 save percentage) stayed on the ice late after the skate, working extra with the scratches and taxi squad players.

Knoblauch, the coach of the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team, spoke glowingly of Shesterkin, who he coached in Hartford for the first half of the 2019-20 season, Shesterkin’s first in North America.

"I don't think he gets enough attention,’’ Knoblauch said of Shesterkin. "I know, probably around New York he does, but around the NHL, when you talk about the elite goalies in the league, maybe he gets mentioned once a while. But I think he should be in that conversation all the time.’’

Knoblauch was especially impressed by the attitude and work ethic Shesterkin showed when he was playing in the minor leagues for Hartford, after all he had accomplished playing in the KHL in Russia.

"Here’s a guy who had so much success in the KHL coming over to North America, expecting to be in the NHL, (and) he's going to be in Hartford,’’ he said. "The Rangers organization knows, a lot of times those players aren't very happy with that, want to go back (to Russia).’’

Shesterkin going to Hartford with a positive attitude was in contrast to forward Vitaly Kravtsov, who went to Hartford with Shesterkin, but balked at playing in the AHL then, and again when he was assigned there last fall. Kravtsov left the team went back to Russia both times, whereas Shesterkin stayed and played at an AHL All-Star level in Hartford, and in the second half of the season, got called up to the Rangers and eventually replaced Henrik Lundqvist as the Rangers’ No. 1 goaltender.

This season, Shesterkin carried the Rangers in the first month or two, until the team’s play finally improved in November. He has had to miss time, though, first going on injured reserve with a lower-body injury in early December, and now being shut down because of COVID-19.