Gerard Gallant has been fired from jobs before. It’s part of the deal for NHL coaches – you get a job, you spend a few years behind the bench, and then, eventually, you get let go.

So as his new team, the Rangers, hosted his old team, the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday night at Madison Square Garden, Gallant insisted he didn’t hold any bitterness toward the organization that moved on from him two years after he led them to the Stanley Cup finals in the team’s inaugural season.

"Not now, no,’’ Gallant said at the Rangers’ morning skate. "It's two years ago. No, you move on.’’

After guiding them to the Stanley Cup finals in 2018, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs the next year, and when it got off to a 24-19-6 record in his third season, Gallant was fired Jan. 15, 2020. He was replaced by Pete DeBoer, the former Devils coach who’d been fired by the San Jose Sharks a month earlier..

After sitting out last season, Gallant coached Canada to the gold medal in the World Championships last spring and the Rangers hired him over the summer to replace David Quinn. Friday, he and his Rangers (19-7-3) took on DeBoer’s 18-11-0 Golden Knights, who lost in the NHL semifinals last season and in the Western Conference finals the season before.

"They're a good team,’’ Gallant said of the Golden Knights. "They've they had a ton of injuries early in the year, and a ton of guys missing, and they kept winning. And so, they're real good hockey team. No doubt about that.’’

Gallant has coached against teams who fired him – he worked for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers before getting hired by Vegas – and said he didn’t expect any nervousness Friday.

"If I was a young coach, maybe, but now being around for a while… you get your team prepared to play the same way, you get them prepared to play every night,’’ he said. "And sure, I know a lot of players on the other side, and the management, and the staff, and all that. But it doesn't change anything for us.’’

Fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves played four seasons with Vegas before he was traded to the Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick in the summer. He’s spoken often about how much he enjoyed his time in Vegas, and he said Friday that when he left there, he did so on good terms. The four years in Vegas rejuvenated his career, he said. And he credited Gallant with trusting him and expanding his role.

But this summer, management there sat him down and told him they envisioned his role with the team being reduced this season.

"I was in the loop,’’ Reaves said. "I made a decision that it was probably the best to part ways. I think it was it was time.’’

Then, he paused.

"Sometimes in your career, you’ve got to go on to other places, and, especially at my age, I wanted an opportunity to extend my career,’’ he said. "They had some younger guys coming up, which, you know, I've been through. I've taken guys’ jobs when I was younger -- some older guys that, they probably went through the same thing. Sometimes you’ve got to be mature about it and say, ‘Thank you,’ and move on.’’

Reaves said as much as he loved Vegas, he intended to be playing his hardest against them Friday.

"I'll be looking for heads,’’ he said.

And he knew the game meant a lot to Gallant, as well.

"I'm sure he wants to win just as much as me -- maybe a little bit more,’’ Reaves said.