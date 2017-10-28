Ondrej Pavelec, starting his second straight game in goal for the Rangers in Montreal Saturday, gave up three goals on 13 shots through the first 13:15 of the first period. Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens, who had only won two games this season and were the second worst team in the league at 2-7-1.
Byron scored a wrister from the slot, Galchenyuk scored on a power play and Danault put in a rebound and the Canadiens held the 3-0 lead after the first period. Montreal completely dominated play, outshooting the Rangers 19-2.
The Rangers pulled within a goal in the second period on scores by Pavel Buchnevich and Rick Nash, but Max Pacioretty scored for the Canadiens to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission.
