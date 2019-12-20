David Quinn usually doesn’t mind revealing his goaltending plans when asked, but the coach stopped himself from disclosing how he will handle the back-to-back games to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule Sunday and Monday.

“They will s... – ah, I don’t want to commit to you about it,’’ Quinn said, with a grin, when asked about his goalie rotation in his pregame media briefing.

He probably was going to say that Alexandar Georgiev, who started against the Maple Leafs, and Henrik Lundqvist, who backed up, will split the two games, but decided to hold off on the announcement.

Georgiev, 23, started his second straight game and seventh game in the last 10, and slowly seems to be taking over as the No. 1. Lundqvist, bothered a couple weeks ago by a back problem, last started last Saturday in the finale of the West Coast trip in Anaheim. With a three-day Christmas break coming up, the logical play for Quinn would be to get him one start before the break, just to avoid the 37-year-old going nearly two weeks between games.

Give’em a break

Speaking of the Christmas break, which begins Dec. 24, Quinn said the three days off will benefit the entire team, young and old alike.

“Our schedule has been all different — and believe me, nobody’s complaining — we’ve got the best travel in the league,’’ he said. “But it has been a funny schedule. The moment you play three games in 17 days at the start the season, you’re going to pay the fiddler somewhere down the line. And we’ve paid it a little bit lately. But that being said, whether you’re 18 or 30, having three days off in December is a pretty good feel.’’

Blue notes

Brett Howden appeared in his 100th NHL game for the Rangers… Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch.