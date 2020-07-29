When the Rangers begin their best-of-five qualifying series Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, they will have a very familiar look to them. Their coach, David Quinn, is taking the attitude that, if it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it, and in his mind, the Rangers weren’t broke when the NHL halted play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things that's great about where we were [when play was halted] was that we really liked a lot of what was going on with chemistry amongst our lines and our ‘D’ pairings,’’ Quinn said on July 13, when the Rangers reported to training camp in preparation for the league’s restart. “I want to give these guys an opportunity to find that again.’’

With that in mind, then, Quinn didn’t go into Wednesday night’s pre-tournament warmup game against the Islanders looking to experiment too much with new players, or new combinations of players.

The Rangers lost their playoff dress rehearsal, 2-1, but the game offered them the chance to get their legs moving, dish out and take a few hits, and generally get the kinks out and get ready for Saturday.

“I think the exhibition game will give us a barometer of where we're at with everything,’’ Quinn had said Monday, after the Rangers had reported to Toronto. “Offensively, defensively, special teams. You know, we think we're making progress, we think we're close to where we need to be, but we're going to find out.’’

Barring injury, there are no spots open in the lineup, but there was the question of who will start in goal against Carolina, rookie Igor Shesterkin or Henrik Lundqvist.

Shesterkin had taken over as the No. 1 goaltender by the time play had paused, but Lundqvist has dominant career numbers against the Hurricanes. Quinn has refused to proclaim his No. 1, but all indications are that he is leaning heavily toward Shesterkin, who started Wednesday.

Shesterkin didn’t see a ton of action, facing only seven shots on goal. He stopped the first six, before being beaten by Anthony Beauvillier at 9:15 of the second period. Lundqvist replaced him after that goal and stopped 14 of 15 shots, beaten by the Islanders’ Devon Toews with 4:25 remaining in the game.

Filip Chytil scored on a rebound late in the third to pull the Rangers within a goal but they couldn't tie it after pulling Lundqvist for the extra skater.

On Wednesday, Quinn started the game with the same lines that had been together before the pause. Chris Kreider played on the left wing with center Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich on the first line, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast made up the second line; Phil DiGiuseppe, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko were the third line, and the fourth line saw Greg McKegg, Brett Howden, Julien Gauthier and extra forward Brendan Lemieux – who is suspended for the first two games against Carolina – rotating shifts.

Kakko, the 19-year-old Finn who was the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL draft last summer, was dynamic throughout the game, and Quinn moved him around, getting a look at him for several shifts on the second line, with Panarin and Strome, and a couple shifts on the first line, as well.

Libor Hajek was dressed as the extra defenseman, and he didn’t play much in the first two periods, but took Marc Staal’s spot next to Tony DeAngelo in the third period as Staal got the period off. With the NHL’s new policy on reporting injuries – teams don’t disclose whether players have upper- or lower-body injuries anymore – it was unknown whether Staal was hurt in the game or simply making way so Hajek could get ice time.

Notes & quotes: Before the game, the Rangers announced that Panarin was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player and Fast, for a team record fifth consecutive year, was chosen by his teammates as the team’s Player’s Player. Kreider was selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association as the team’s Good Guy, for his cooperation with the media all season.