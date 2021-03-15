LI's Kinkaid gets second straight start for Rangers

Having three goaltenders for the second half of the 2019-20 season was awkward for the Rangers, and once the season was over, GM Jeff Gorton declared that the team would not be doing that again. So, the Rangers said goodbye to a franchise icon, Henrik Lundqvist, and pressed ahead with two young Russians, Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.

They did need a veteran guy to back those two up, though. And, since Shesterkin isn’t eligible for the 2021 expansion draft, they also needed a goalie under contract they could expose for potential selection by the incoming Seattle Kraken. So, they signed 31-year-old Long Islander Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $1.75 million contract as a free agent in October.

With Shesterkin sidelined by a groin injury, and Georgiev struggling, Kinkaid started his second straight game Monday, as the Rangers returned home to the Garden after a six-game road trip to host the first of two games against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kinkaid entered Monday with a 1-1 record, a 1.53 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage in four appearances. And, lifetime against the Flyers, he had a 7-2-1 record, with two shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

"He's a good goalie,’’ coach David Quinn said after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Boston, in which Kinkaid earned his first victory as a Ranger, and the eighth shutout of his NHL career. "We knew you were going to need depth this year – you need depth every year.

"We thought we signed a guy that could play in the National Hockey League and help us. And he has.’’

Shesterkin day-to-day

Shesterkin, who was injured in a game in New Jersey March 4, missed his sixth game. Quinn could not say when he might return.

"Sometimes there's progress, sometimes there's not,’’ Quinn said. "We really are day to day with him. Not sure when he's going to be able to come back.’’

Kravtsov in NY

Vitali Kravtsov, whose Traktor Chelyabinsk team was eliminated from the first round of the KHL playoffs Thursday, is in New York and serving his quarantine before he can join the Rangers.