Comeback win over Vegas noteworthy for Rangers

Tuesday’s 6-4 comeback victory over the Vegas Golden Knights was far from ordinary for the Rangers.

With four goals in the third period, it was the first time since Oct. 27, 2014 that they won a home game after having trailed by at least two goals after two periods. In that match, they erased a 3-0 deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild, 5-4.

The six-goal total was the highest of the disappointing season so far, and six different players — all forwards — scored: Jimmy Vesey, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Mats Zuccarello, Mika Zibanejad and Michael Grabner.

Zibanejad had a goal and two assists and Zuccarello and Buchnevich each had a goal and assist, as the team went 2-for-5 on the power play and was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“We just said it was about time to get a win here [before the third period],” said Zuccarello. “Especially at home on a day like this where maybe hockey is not that important.”

“Hopefully, it’s a step in the right direction with the adversity we’ve been going through,” said Zibanejad, who said afterward that “our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families” affected by the deadly truck attack in downtown Manhattan.

Milestones for Lundqvist, Vigneault

Henrik Lundqvist, who finished with 30 saves, notched the 400th win of his career, passing Glenn Hall for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list. He surrendered a goal on a penalty shot to David Perron with 1:01 left in the second . . . Alain Vigneault won his 618th game behind the bench moving past Jacques Lemaire for sole possession of 13th place on the all-time victories list.

Turning point

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant pointed to David Perron’s four-minute tripping penalty early in the third as the turning point. “Until then, we were in control of the game,” he said. :They made it 4-3 and the rest of the period we looked like an expansion team.”

Good start for Lindberg

Former Ranger Oscar Lindberg, who wears No. 24 as he did before being selected in the expansion draft by Vegas, scored his fifth goal of the season in the first period. His pal, Jesper Fast, said Lindberg, who had hip surgery similar to the type Fast underwent this summer, has been talking to him during his five-month rehab, telling him what to expect. Lindberg was 8-12-20 in 65 games for the Rangers.

Winning the draws

Among players who have taken at least 100 faceoffs, J.T. Miller and David Desharnais ranked third and fourth in the NHL, at 62.7 and 62 percent, respectively . . . Defenseman Nick Holden, who had played the last four games, was scratched, while Steven Kampfer, who had played just two games, was back in the lineup.