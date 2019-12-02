Streaky Rangers come up flat against Golden Knights

Rangers coach David Quinn said it, after that wild comeback win in Montreal a couple weekends ago: When the Rangers are good, they’re good. And when they stink, boy, do they stink.

Playing their third game in four nights Monday at the Garden against the Vegas Golden Knights, let’s just say the Rangers weren’t good.

They started poorly; their power play struggled, going 0-for-6, their penalty kill struggled, going 0-for-2. And the end result was an unsightly 4-1 loss to the Knights that ended a five-game point-earning streak. The loss dropped the Rangers’ record to 13-10-3, and they missed an opportunity to pick up ground in the race for a wild card playoff spot. Instead, with the Buffalo Sabres blowing out the Devils, the Sabres moved ahead of the Blueshirts in that race, pulling themselves one point out of a playoff spot, while the Rangers remain three back.

"In the end, it comes down to special teams; we’re not getting it done on the PK. They made two good plays, but we have to find a way there," Henrik Lundqvist said. "And obviously, the power play is such a big part. You saw it the other day, we kind of won the game on the PK, and as a goalie, it’s a big part. I need to find a way to make that extra save on the PK."

With backup goalie Malcolm Subban playing while No. 1 Marc Andre Fleury is away from the team following the death of his father, Vegas jumped on the Rangers early, with two goals by Alex Tuch giving them a 2-0 lead before the game was four minutes old.

The first goal was the result of a goaltending error by Lundqvist, who stopped, but failed to catch Tuch’s shot from the left wing. As the puck lay on the ice, just outside the goal line, and players all around him scrambled to try and get it, Lundqvist swung his body around, to try and cover it up. But all he did was knock the puck over the goal line with his pad to give Vegas the lead, 1-0, at 1:34 of the first period. It was reminiscent of the first goal Lundqvist allowed in the overtime loss Friday in Boston, when the puck hit the post and Lundqvist knocked the rebound in with his stick, as he tried to cover it.

Vegas made it 2-0 with a power play goal from Tuch, who tapped in a pass from Nate Schmidt at the back post, just two seconds before a holding the stick penalty to Brady Skjei was set to expire.

The Rangers, who were being outshot, 13-2 at one point in the first period, seemed to stabilize and stop the bleeding the rest of the way, and by the end of the period, they were within 17-12 on the shot clock, and they were about to start the second period with 1:14 left on a power play after Nicolas Roy got penalized for shooting the puck over the glass.

But the power play ended without a goal, and shortly thereafter, a shot attempt by Skjei was blocked and Vegas forward Reilly Smith – younger brother of the Rangers’ Brendan Smith – scooped up the rebound and went the distance on a breakaway, going to his backhand to beat Lundqvist for his 12th goal of the season, at 4:44 of the second.

"That’s the one that bothers me. The breakaway there," Lundqvist said. "Of all the goals, I felt like that was probably the one I had the biggest chance to stop. He made a good move, but at the same time, as a goalie, one-on-one, you want to come up with the save."

]Fifteen seconds later, the Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko was sent off for a high sticking penalty, and Vegas cashed in on the power play, with Max Pacioretty hammering home a sweet one-timer from the right circle for his 10th goal of the year, at 6:20.

Finally, the Rangers got on the board when Brendan Lemieux deflected Jacob Trouba’s shot past Subban at 15:15 of the second period. The goal, Lemieux’ fourth of the season, pulled the Rangers within 4-1.

Quinn, who likes to mix up his lines to try and shake things up, had tweaked his lines again for this game, moving Chris Kreider up to the first line, with his longtime linemates Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. Late in the second period, Quinn swapped Kreider with second-line right wing Kaapo Kakko, putting Kreider on the right wing with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, and Kakko on the left of Zibanejad and Buchnevich.