LAS VEGAS – Here in Sin City, where the entire culture revolves around games of chance, Rangers coach David Quinn felt like he wanted to do something different. So, on Sunday, in the opening game of a four-game Western road trip, against the Vegas Golden Knights, he mixed things up.

“I'm shaking the dice around a little bit there,’’ Quinn said.

Of course, mixing up his lines, as Quinn did Sunday, isn’t different at all for Quinn; it’s more like business as usual for the second-year coach.

But it was the one change the coach didn’t make – his starting goaltender – that probably had the biggest impact on the game. Alexandar Georgiev started his third straight game and the 23-year-old Russian was brilliant again, making 38 saves as the Rangers kicked off the trip with a 5-0 victory. It was Georgiev's fourth career shutout, and his second in his last four starts

Georgiev who had allowed four goals, on 113 shots (.965 save percentage), including a shutout against the Devils and a show-stealing, 45-save performance in the win over Columbus, won for the fourth time in his last five starts, as the Rangers improved to 15-11-3 (33 points), which pulled them within four points of the second wild card playoff spot after 29 games. The trip continues with games Tuesday in Los Angeles, Thursday in San Jose and Saturday in Anaheim.

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome – moved from center to right wing as part of Quinn’s lineup reshuffling – had two assists as the Rangers rebounded from their stinging 2-1 loss to Montreal on Friday. Artemi Panarin, playing on the first line with Mika Zibanejad and rookie Kaapo Kakko, scored the game’s first goal, and Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored as well.

Still searching for combinations he likes after Zibanejad returned to the lineup following a 13-game absence because of an injury, Quinn has been shifting people around every game, and this time he changed up each of his four lines. He had already put Panarin, Zibanejad and Kakko together late in Friday’s game, so he kept those three together while also moving everyone else around.

Moving Strome allowed Quinn to elevate his two young centers, Filip Chytil and Brett Howden, who had played the last four games on the third and fourth lines, respectively. Chytil moved back up to the second line, between Strome and Chris Kreider, while Howden moved back up to the third line, between Brendan Lemieux and Pavel Buchnevich. Fast was dropped to the fourth line, with Greg McKegg and Brendan Smith.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Much as they were in Columbus Thursday, when they won, 3-2, despite being outshot 47-19, the Rangers were dominated in the first period, but still somehow managed to hold a 2-0 lead at intermission, thanks to a pair of goals scored 14 seconds apart midway through the period. The first was Panarin’s 14th goal of the season, which came at 11:03, on a long wrist shot through traffic after a beautiful, cross-ice pass from Marc Staal. Play had barely restarted when Kreider scored his seventh goal of the season, a backdoor tap-in of a pass from Strome at 11:17.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves was assessed a double-minor high sticking penalty when his stick hit Lemieux in the face, and Trouba scored on the second of the two power plays, banging in the rebound of a Strome shot to make it 3-0 at 7:14 of the second period. Fast made it 4-0 when Trouba faked a slap shot from above the right circle and sent a diagonal pass to Fast below the left circle instead. Fast corralled the puck with his skate, steadied himself and whipped a sharp angle shot into the upper part of the net, with Subban hopelessly out of position.