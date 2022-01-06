LAS VEGAS – Thursday was the fifth day since Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was placed into COVID-19 protocol, and the game against the Golden Knights was the third game he missed.

According to the NHL’s revised protocols, players testing positive for the coronavirus who are vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms now need only serve a five-day isolation period, meaning Panarin – if he meets the necessary criteria – could potentially clear protocol Friday. That would make him available to play Saturday, when the Rangers are scheduled to play Game 2 of their season-long, five-game road trip in Anaheim against the Ducks (their game Thursday against the Red Wings was postponed due to COVID, and rescheduled for Sunday).

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is not permitted to give updates about Panarin while he is in protocol, but he did allow that he expects Panarin to be able to join the Rangers on the trip before it is over.

"I would expect it,’’ Gallant said. "I'm no doctor, but I definitely expect him.’’

Panarin went into protocol Sunday, before the Rangers’ matinee game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers won that game, 4-0, and won Monday’s game against Edmonton, 4-1.

"Every team loses players,’’ Gallant said. "(Connor) McDavid's out for Edmonton – it happens. It's part of the game. You just don't make a big deal out of anything. You just put somebody else in there. It gives Laffy (Alexis Lafreniere) a chance to go out and play more minutes, and he's succeeding with it so far. So you move on. I mean, we all want our best players playing, but it's part of the game. It's what's happening now. And I know you'll adjust to it and do the best we can.’’

Gallant also said defenseman Patrik Nemeth, who is in non-roster status due to a personal, non-COVID issue, is expected to join the team before the trip ends, as well.