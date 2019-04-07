GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Jeff Gorton has flexibility. Chris Kreider has uncertainty.

For both, it's two sides of the same coin.

One of the overarching topics discussed during the Rangers breakup day Sunday at the MSG Training Facility was the future of Kreider. And when the day was over, the left wing's status was the same as when it began:

Unsettled.

“That’s not up to me, right? I think you know me pretty well by now. I’m pretty worried about the day to day stuff and trying not to let the big picture stuff affect [me],” Kreider said if he hoped the organization would provide him with clarity about his long-term role with the organization. “I’m trying not to think about it. It’s one of those things [where] we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Kreider is entering the final year of a four-year, $18.5 million contract, and theoretically could be signed to an extension or traded for prospects or draft picks that could accelerate the restoration of the franchise to a playoff contender.

Kreider tied a career-high with 28 goals in 79 games this season, and his 52 points were one off his NHL-best, set in 2016-17. Still, that comes with significant caveats. Kreider recorded 23 goals and 15 assists for 38 points between Oct. 4 and Jan. 31, but was just 5-9-14 in the final 32 games.

Gorton and coach David Quinn pointed to the hamstring injury Kreider suffered after the trade deadline as a reason his output slowed in the second half. Quinn pointed out that Kreider played through the injury before sitting out the losses to Pittsburgh and Boston on Mar. 25 and 27, along with the win over the Blues on Mar. 29 before returning for the final six games of the season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He had a great first half. He was on pace for, what, 35, maybe 40 goals at one time,” Gorton said. “[In the last 10 weeks of the season] he was hurt and wasn’t as effective and [that] was pretty obvious. I think for the most part a really encouraging season from him. It’s hard to score goals in this league, and [he] scored 28 of them so I think he’s been pretty consistent. And it looked like he was going to have a career year."

Gorton, who has traded Rick Nash, Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello in the season-and-a-half since the organization formally announced its intention to rebuild, does not seem inclined to make an impetuous determination.

“We have a lot of decisions to make there,” Gorton said. “Like I said, Chris is a goal scorer. And they’re hard to find. We’ll figure out what’s the appropriate way to go here in the coming weeks. We have a long time before we have to make that decision.”