Rookie Libor Hajek made his NHL debut Friday against the Canadiens at the Garden after being called up from AHL Hartford on Thursday. Hajek, 21, became the sixth player 21 or younger to play for the Rangers this season, matching the number set in the 1989-90 season.

Hajek, a first year professional, was called up Thursday despite not having great numbers for Hartford. He had no goals and five assists in 58 games for Hartford, and his minus-26 rating was the worst on the team. But coach David Quinn said sometimes it is more difficult for defensemen to play in the AHL than in the NHL, and he suggested Hajek may have more success with the Rangers than he did with the Wolf Pack.

“Some guys will actually tell you it’s a little bit easier, because it’s not as hectic as in the American Hockey League,’’ Quinn said. “People are usually where they’re supposed to be; it’s a lot calmer game. It’s a more responsible game. And sometimes, for a defenseman, it’s a little bit easier.

“But I think, for a new guy, someone who’s starting his NHL career, it’s just not trying to do too much,’’ he said. “And managing your nerves.’’

Hajek was partnered on defense with Neal Pionk, who, like Hajek, got called up from Hartford late in the season last year, also in his first pro season.

“I remember that time last year when I got called up, so I’ll do whatever I can to help,’’ Pionk said. He recalled that veteran Marc Staal had been his partner when he made his debut.

“(Staal) helped me a lot, and I’ll try to some of the same things with’’ Hajek, Pionk said.

Blue notes

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

D Freddie Claesson came out of the lineup to make room for Hajek. F Filip Chytil, Hajek’s fellow Czech and good friend, remained out for a second straight game.