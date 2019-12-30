Henrik Lundqvist was well aware of Artemi Panarin’s tangibles. Twelve matchups over the course of four years against Chicago and Columbus revealed the winger’s abilities.

What the future Hall-of-Famer had yet to learn about his-now teammates was an intangible quality which has shown itself to the goaltender over the course of this season.

“He’s very in control,” Lundqvist said about Panarin after practice Monday at the MSG Training Facility in Greenburgh but a few hours before the NHL announced the left wing had been named an Eastern Conference All-Star. According to the Rangers, Panarin is the first Russian player in franchise history to be named to the All-Star team.

And it was a no-brainer. Panarin’s 21 goals are tied with Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair for fifth-most in the NHL, and his 51 points are seventh-most in the NHL. He has six points in the Rangers’ last two games — both wins — and he has not gone more than two games this season without registering at least one point, which has only happened twice.

“He’s a special player,” winger Ryan Strome said.

Panarin signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers on July 1, and has recorded 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in 38 games. He is on pace to set new single-season career highs in goals (31, set with the Blackhawks in 2016-17), assists (59, set with the Blue Jackets last season) and points (87, also set with the Blue Jackets last season), even though he turned 28 on Oct. 30 and the NHL is a league in which its pre-eminent players are trending younger.

“Artemi Panarin was a brilliant signing,” TSN hockey analyst Craig Button said. “I think Artemi Panarin is an elite player and I don’t see him as a player that’s going to fall off significantly as he gets older.”

Which is significant when an organization in a cap league is earmarking $11.6 million annually to one player. But to coach David Quinn’s thinking, like Lundqvist, Panarin’s intangibles are as vital to the Rangers.

“He loves hockey,” Quinn said. “He loves people. Doesn’t have a bad day, and cares about winning.

“. . . We’re very fortunate. Those guys are so important in your organization with how they act and what type of people they are. And we hit a grand slam in all those areas.”

The NHL released the All-Star squads following practice and the team flew to Edmonton for their annual Western Canada trip, which begins Tuesday night against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

A first time All-Star, Panarin joins the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri (New Jersey), Dougie Hamilton (Carolina), Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia), the Washington duo of Braden Holtby and John Carlson, and Columbus’ Seth Jones and Joonas Korpisalo on the Metropolitan Division team.

As part of the announcement, the NHL named Mika Zibanejad and the Islanders’ Brock Nelson to the Metropolitan Division’s list of players who can be voted to the All-Star team by fans. Every team has an eligible player, and the highest vote-getters in each division will participate in the weekend’s festivities, which is set for Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.