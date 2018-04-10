GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Henrik Lundqvist played nearly all season with a bothersome left knee, the Rangers goaltender revealed Tuesday on breakup day at the team’s practice facility. It is the same knee he injured last summer at the World Championships while playing for Sweden.

“Physically, I’ve been dealing with a knee injury, pretty much all year,’’ Lundqvist said. “It’s been under control, but it’s definitely something I need to address now. I’ll meet with the doctors here, then (in the) next couple days, (have an) MRI, and make sure I do all the right things to be 100 percent when I start my training, preparation for next season.’’

Lundqvist, who finished 26-26-7, with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage this season, suffered a Grade 1 sprain of the MCL in the knee in last year’s World Championship, but played through the pain and helped Sweden win the gold medal. He was fully healthy when the 2017-18 season began, he said, but he injured the knee early in the season and managed it from then on.

“I started the season and it was fine, I felt really good, and then, I got bumped into early on -- late October or November,’’ he said. “After that, it’s been there. It was something I had to deal with, but it’s not affecting my play. But it’s something that, when every day you have to look after it, it’s not ideal.’’

With the Rangers not making the playoffs, Lundqvist did not rule out playing in this summer’s World Championships in Denmark May 4-20. But he must meet with the Rangers doctors to see what they say. He added he is mentally drained after the Rangers’ season, anyway.

However, the 36-year-old said he is very much looking forward to next season.

“We all know there’s going to be some changes over the summer,’’ he said. “Part of me is a little excited about what’s ahead. I hope we take some good steps in the right direction.’’

As for the team’s decision to fire coach Alain Vigneault, Lundqvist said that was a function of the way the season went, with a 34-39-9 record.

“Well, it’s disappointing,’’ he said of Vigneault’s firing. “Obviously, you understand we didn’t get the job done. When that happens, changes are going to happen.’’