TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Henrik Lundqvist played most of season with left knee injury

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with the media

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh on Tuesday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Henrik Lundqvist played nearly all season with a bothersome left knee, the Rangers goaltender revealed Tuesday on breakup day at the team’s practice facility. It is the same knee he injured last summer at the World Championships while playing for Sweden.

“Physically, I’ve been dealing with a knee injury, pretty much all year,’’ Lundqvist said. “It’s been under control, but it’s definitely something I need to address now. I’ll meet with the doctors here, then (in the) next couple days, (have an) MRI, and make sure I do all the right things to be 100 percent when I start my training, preparation for next season.’’

Lundqvist, who finished 26-26-7, with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage this season, suffered a Grade 1 sprain of the MCL in the knee in last year’s World Championship, but played through the pain and helped Sweden win the gold medal. He was fully healthy when the 2017-18 season began, he said, but he injured the knee early in the season and managed it from then on.

“I started the season and it was fine, I felt really good, and then, I got bumped into early on -- late October or November,’’ he said. “After that, it’s been there. It was something I had to deal with, but it’s not affecting my play. But it’s something that, when every day you have to look after it, it’s not ideal.’’

With the Rangers not making the playoffs, Lundqvist did not rule out playing in this summer’s World Championships in Denmark May 4-20. But he must meet with the Rangers doctors to see what they say. He added he is mentally drained after the Rangers’ season, anyway.

However, the 36-year-old said he is very much looking forward to next season.

“We all know there’s going to be some changes over the summer,’’ he said. “Part of me is a little excited about what’s ahead. I hope we take some good steps in the right direction.’’

As for the team’s decision to fire coach Alain Vigneault, Lundqvist said that was a function of the way the season went, with a 34-39-9 record.

“Well, it’s disappointing,’’ he said of Vigneault’s firing. “Obviously, you understand we didn’t get the job done. When that happens, changes are going to happen.’’

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts during a Hornacek believes Knicks close to contending
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina against the Orlando Magic Ntilikina wants you to ‘trust our future’
L.J. Mazzilli hits a single during a game Yankees acquire L.J. Mazzilli from Mets
Sony Michel of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the Who Giants could select if they traded down
Mets' Amed Rosario is congratulated in the dugout Mets win sixth straight, improve to 8-1
Mets pitcher Jason Vargas talks to reporters on Vargas not ready to return from hand injury