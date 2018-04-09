GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said the decision to fire coach Alain Vigneault after five seasons had been made in the last week or so of the season, had nothing to do with Vigneault’s postgame remarks after Saturday’s 5-0, season-ending loss in Philadelphia, and was more of a “general change.’’

“I just think that after five years, we think it’s time for a change,’’ Gorton said Monday in a 15-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the team’s practice facility. “The players needed a new voice, and the organization needs a new coach, as we go forward with our group.’’

Gorton said assistant coaches Scott Arniel and Darryl Williams were let go as well, though assistant Lindy Ruff remains with the organization, at least until Gorton gets a chance to speak to him. Asked if Ruff is a candidate to replace Vigneault as the next coach, Gorton said he wished to speak to Ruff first before determining that. Later, in the afternoon, when he was doing interviews on local sports radio, Gorton said Ruff would be going home and he would talk to Ruff “in a few weeks, to see where things are at.’’

Given the direction the team is going in, it would seem a longshot that Ruff could be the guy. The Rangers are committed to rebuilding, which they announced in a Feb. 8 letter to their fans, so the roster figures to be young next season. And Gorton admitted that management is looking for somebody “fresh’’ to be the next coach.

“I think ‘fresh’ is a good word,’’ he said. “We’re looking for somebody that can help us get back to an identity we want to get to; we’re looking to go through this process and hear some ideas from some people that have some thoughts on how, with the personnel we have, and the makeup of our team going forward, they . . . can help us move forward with a young group.’’

Gorton said he would look all over for a new coach, but said he would not hire a coach with no experience. Later, on the radio, on WFAN, he was asked specifically if he would consider hiring Rangers great Mark Messier as coach. He said he would not.

“Listen, Mark’s done a lot of good things in hockey for the Rangers and all that,’’ he said. “He’s definitely a real qualified hockey person. But I would say, as the head hockey coach of this team, that we probably are going to be looking in another direction.’’

Gorton wouldn’t put a timetable on hiring a new coach. He sees no need to have a coach in place in time for the NHL draft, which is June 22-23 in Dallas, he said. However, he did allow that it would make sense to have one in place by the time free agency begins July 1.

Asked if he would be open to making some kind of major trade or signing a big-name free agent this summer, Gorton said he’s not ruling anything out.

“I think we’d be foolish to rule anything out, because the league changes quickly,’’ he said. “Players could become available; I think for us to sit here and say we’re going to have 20 18-year-old players on our team, it’s unrealistic. So we’ll look at everything.’’

He would not comment on a report Monday morning that the Rangers had agreed to sign Russian winger and former Devil Ilya Kovalchuk to a two- or three-year contract. Kovalchuk, who turns 35 on April 15, played in the KHL this season and is a free agent. He has been linked to a return to the NHL — and to the Rangers — for months.

Responding to a question on ESPN Radio, Gorton agreed that this year’s team lacked a certain level of toughness and grit, and he promised that will be addressed going forward.

“We do want to be a team that plays harder,’’ he said. “In the last couple months, since the deadline, I think that we were pretty void in that area, and it became more and more clear. It’s something that we will address, yes.’’

Gorton said he liked what he saw from teen forwards Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil in their seven-game run with the team at the end of the season and said both were asked by their national team federations to play in the upcoming World Championships (Andersson is from Sweden, Chytil from the Czech Republic). Gorton said he would like as many of his team’s players to play in the World Championships as possible. So far, he said, only forward Chris Kreider (U.S.) is confirmed, though Andersson, Chytil, Mika Zibanejad (Sweden) and some others have been asked to play.