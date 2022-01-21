K'Andre Miller growing into role on Rangers' blueline

RALEIGH, N.C. – K’Andre Miller turned 22 on Friday. He spent his birthday playing in a first-place showdown between the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers and second-place Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, and lately he’s seemed to be getting more and more comfortable in his role as a top-four defenseman on a Top-Five NHL team.

"I'm getting into it a little bit more this year,’’ the St. Paul, Minnesota native said this week. "I’m being asked to do a little bit more, and I think just trying to find my game overall and bringing that same consistency every night has been my biggest takeaway from this year.’’

Miller, the second of three first-round picks by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL draft, and the only one of the three currently on the team, broke in impressively in the weird, 56-game, COVID season of 2020-21. After just a few games, he moved up onto the second defense pair, with Jacob Trouba, and he spent the rest of the season in that role. He was more than solid, finishing with five goals and seven assists, and a plus-9 plus/minus rating in 53 games. His performance was enough to land him on the NHL’s All-Rookie team.

His numbers have dipped a little this season – he entered Friday with two goals and five assists, and a minus-1 rating in 40 games – and he’s probably made a few more mistakes than it seems he did last year. But one of the things some observers have been concerned about – his sometimes untimely turnovers – actually is better this season than last. Entering Friday, he’d been charged with 20 giveaways on the season. Last season he had 45.

His ice time is down slightly under first-year coach Gerard Gallant, mostly because he doesn’t kill penalties as much as he did last season under coach David Quinn. But his ice time may go up now that Gallant recently put him on the power play, inserting him on the second unit after rookie Nils Lundkvist was sent down to the minor leagues.

"I talked to K’Andre earlier in the year, and I said, ‘In those power play meetings, make sure you're there,’’’ Gallant said. "You're going to get some opportunities. Not a whole lot right now, but make sure you're available, because you're this big guy that can shoot the puck. You’ve got some skill back there.’’

"Getting out there and being able to produce with that extra guy's definitely huge,’’ Miller said when asked about getting power play time. "I think I've been able to show a little bit more offense since being on the power play, but I think overall, just keeping it simple and being reliable in all three zones has been my biggest thing.’’

He admitted it’s helped that on the power play, he’s on the ice with Trouba, with whom he said he has great chemistry and who has served as a mentor of sorts for the entire time he’s been in the league.

"Troubs is a great role model, somebody I really look up to,’’ he said. "Obviously he's had a lot of games (556 entering Friday), so I go to him with, really, any questions I have (regarding) games, life.’’

Miller said he’s been working all season to keep "adding little things, here and there,’’ to his game. He said he’s pushed himself to try and work on improving both offensively and defensively. With practice time limited this season because of the Rangers’ hectic schedule, he’s had to work on specific things whenever he can, like at morning skates and sometimes even before practice.

Asked if he believes all his efforts have paid off, and he’s improved as a player this season, Miller modestly said, "I would like to think so.’’