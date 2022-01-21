RALEIGH, N.C. — For all his attempts to say the first meeting this season between his first-place Rangers and the second-place Carolina Hurricanes was just another game, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant admitted at Friday’s morning skate that, yes, he was a little excited to be facing the Hurricanes in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

"I am,’’ he said. "I mean, they're fun games. And I say every day I don't care who you get the two points from, it doesn't matter, but we haven't faced this team. And we're like, in the standings, pretty much together. So it's fun. And you get to measure a little bit tonight.’’

For two periods, the Rangers didn’t measure up. But they finally showed some fight in the third and put a scare into the Hurricanes. In the end, though, Round 1 went to Carolina, who got a goal and two assists from former Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo and hung on for a 6-3 victory at PNC Arena that pulled them into a tie with the Rangers for first in the division. The teams will play three more times this season.

The Rangers trailed 5-1 after two periods, before Chris Kreider’s power-play goal, his 26th goal of the season, at 5:09 of the third period, seemed to wake them up. When Greg McKegg scored his first goal of the season at 6:23, that made the Hurricanes take notice, as Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour called his timeout to remind his team to finish things off.

The Rangers kept coming after that, and rookie Braden Schneider rang a shot off the crossbar with 9:35 showing on the clock. But a slashing penalty to Alexis Lafreniere gave the Hurricanes a power play and DeAngelo, who was waived by the Rangers last summer and signed with Carolina as a free agent, scored a power-play goal with 2:33 remaining to seal it.

Carolina got started after Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba got sent off for a slashing penalty at 11:44 of the first period. DeAngelo blasted a shot from the right point that was deflected in by Vincent Trocheck at 13:13, and the Hurricanes were off to the races. Sebastian Aho got by Adam Fox in the neutral zone and carried in on a two-on-one against Ryan Lindgren, then sent a perfect pass to Seth Jarvis for a backdoor tap-in to make it 2-0 at 17:21.

Gallant had surprised some by choosing to start Alexandar Georgiev in goal, instead of No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin. He didn’t explain his decision, but the way the Rangers played, the goalie choice probably didn’t matter. Carolina outshot the Blueshirts 11-4 in the first period and 16-10 in the second, when they scored three times to essentially put the game away.

DeAngelo set up another ex-Ranger, Jesper Fast for a one-timer that snaked its way through traffic and got by Georgiev to make it 3-0 at 3:33 of the second. It looked like a runaway at that point, but a power-play goal by Mika Zibanejad 3:02 later gave the Rangers some life.

Barclay Goodrow started it when he hit Teuvo Teravainen and Teravainen went down awkwardly and stayed down. Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi jumped Goodrow, some punches were exchanged, and Kotkaniemi got a double-roughing penalty, and Goodrow got just a roughing penalty. On the ensuing power play, Zibanejad ripped a one-timer past Frederik Andersen to get the Rangers on the board.

After that, the Rangers started to generate some chances, particularly when the Artemi Panarin-Ryan Strome-Dryden Hunt line was on. Andersen made a tremendous pad save on a Panarin one-timer on the shift after the Zibanejad goal and the Rangers were back in it.

But Aho got behind the Rangers defense and jammed in his own rebound as Georgiev tried to cover the loose puck, making it 4-1 at 14:46. Nino Niederreiter made it 5-1 with 27.1 seconds left in the period when Andrei Svechnikov set him up in the low slot with a pass from behind the net.