RALEIGH, N.C.— For the first time in his Rangers career, Henrik Lundqvist was a healthy scratch on Friday. And it came against the Carolina Hurricanes, a team he typically dominates, and against whom he has a 33-12-1 record, with a 2.00 goals-against average, and .934 save percentage.

Lundqvist had served as the backup for eight straight games, behind either Igor Shesterkin or Alexandar Georgiev. Lundqvist, who last started Feb. 3, decided he wanted to put in some extra work on the ice at the morning skate, and work out off-ice as well. Because of that, he and coach David Quinn agreed that Georgiev should back up Shesterkin, who started his second straight game.

At the morning skate, Quinn had been asked why he was starting Shesterkin, rather than Lundqvist.

“We're (5-0) since the (All-Star) break with him in net, so, it really is that simple,’’ Quinn said.

Gauthier's 2nd game

Right wing Julien Gauthier, who the Rangers acquired Tuesday from Carolina for defenseman Joey Keane, played his second game as a Ranger against the team that picked him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

But according to Gauthier, playing against Carolina was not special.

“It's just another game,’’ he said. “I'm just happy to be a New York Ranger now and that's what it is.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gauthier, 22, was asked by local reporters if he had been frustrated not to get a real look from the Hurricanes, even as he was scoring goals in bunches for their Charlotte farm team.

“It is (frustrating) for sure,’’ he admitted. “You don't want to stay in that league (the AHL). you want to be here (in the NHL). But I just kept grinding, kept working hard, and I’ve got my opportunity right now.’’

Blue notes

Greg McKegg, who played for the Hurricanes last season, Brendan Smith and Lundqvist were the Rangers’ scratches. McKegg, Gauthier and Phillip DiGiuseppe are all ex-Hurricanes… This is the team’s Mom’s trip, and Quinn said he’s enjoying it. “If things go well tonight, we might extend this trip,’’ he quipped. “They're a lot of fun to be around.’’