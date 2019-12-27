TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers' Kaapo Kakko returns from leg injury to play against Hurricanes

Kaapo Kakko of the Rangers skates with the

Kaapo Kakko of the Rangers skates with the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson
Kaapo Kakko was back in the lineup on Friday after missing the last two games before the break with a bruised lower left leg. With the 18-year-old back in his regular spot on the right wing of the third line Brett Howden, who’d filled in for him there, dropped back to the fourth line. Except with one change: Howden was the fourth line right wing, rather than the fourth line center.

And that was OK with him.

“I guess every forward’s played every position growing up,’’ Howden said. “I played wing once last year, with (Kevin Hayes) for one period. And then I get hurt. And I felt pretty good. Just a little bit different responsibility. That’s about all. Just a little different, but I got used to it as the game went on.’’

Howden said he wasn’t sure coach David Quinn playing him on the wing of the fourth line was an experiment, but he said it was fine if it was.

“Like I said, everybody’s played everywhere, everyone’s happy to play any position, so it’s just whatever the coaches feel,” said Howden. “As long as you’re helping the team in some sort of way.’’

Notes & quotes: After the game, the Rangers were set to fly to Toronto where they open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The team will return after Saturday’s game, be off Sunday, then practice Monday at the MSG Training Center before flying to Edmonton for Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve matchup with the Oilers. After that game, they will travel to Calgary for a game Thursday against the Flames, and to Vancouver Saturday for a game against the Canucks… LW Phil DiGiuseppe, who had been called up from Hartford Sunday as insurance in case Filip Chytil was unavailable for Monday’s game in Philadelphia, was returned to Hartford… D Libor Hajek, out with a sprained right knee suffered Dec. 5 in Columbus, skated for the first time since being injured. Quinn said there is no timetable for his return… Ryan Strome skated in his 100th game as a Ranger.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

