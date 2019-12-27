Kaapo Kakko was back in the lineup on Friday after missing the last two games before the break with a bruised lower left leg. With the 18-year-old back in his regular spot on the right wing of the third line Brett Howden, who’d filled in for him there, dropped back to the fourth line. Except with one change: Howden was the fourth line right wing, rather than the fourth line center.

And that was OK with him.

“I guess every forward’s played every position growing up,’’ Howden said. “I played wing once last year, with (Kevin Hayes) for one period. And then I get hurt. And I felt pretty good. Just a little bit different responsibility. That’s about all. Just a little different, but I got used to it as the game went on.’’

Howden said he wasn’t sure coach David Quinn playing him on the wing of the fourth line was an experiment, but he said it was fine if it was.

“Like I said, everybody’s played everywhere, everyone’s happy to play any position, so it’s just whatever the coaches feel,” said Howden. “As long as you’re helping the team in some sort of way.’’

Notes & quotes: After the game, the Rangers were set to fly to Toronto where they open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The team will return after Saturday’s game, be off Sunday, then practice Monday at the MSG Training Center before flying to Edmonton for Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve matchup with the Oilers. After that game, they will travel to Calgary for a game Thursday against the Flames, and to Vancouver Saturday for a game against the Canucks… LW Phil DiGiuseppe, who had been called up from Hartford Sunday as insurance in case Filip Chytil was unavailable for Monday’s game in Philadelphia, was returned to Hartford… D Libor Hajek, out with a sprained right knee suffered Dec. 5 in Columbus, skated for the first time since being injured. Quinn said there is no timetable for his return… Ryan Strome skated in his 100th game as a Ranger.