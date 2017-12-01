Rangers-Hurricanes lineups

As the calendar turns to December, can the Rangers match November’s 9-3-0 record when they were 6-1-0 at Madison Square Garden and 3-2-0 on the road?
It could be tough.
On Friday, to close a four-game homestand, the Rangers host the Carolina Panthers without No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad, who is in concussion protocol and sidelined indefinitely.
The timing of the injury isn’t ideal. The Blueshirts will head out on a two-game road trip Monday against the teams who are a point ahead of them in the two wild-card spots in the East: the Penguins and Capitals.
And the Hurricanes will be eyeing some redemption for the 6-1 loss to the Blueshirts in Raleigh on Nov. 22.
After Friday’s game, when Henrik Lundqvist is expected back in goal after being pulled in the first period Tuesday when Florida scored three times, the Rangers (13-10-2, 28 points) have a dozen more matches in December: Six at home and six on the road.
On the plus side, defenseman Ryan McDonagh, sidelined for four games with an abdominal strain, also is likely to dress against Carolina.
Here’s the projected lineup, with the same group of forwards from Tuesday:
Forwards
Chris Kreider-David Desharnais-Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Vesey-Kevin Hayes-Rick Nash
Michael Grabner-J.T. Miller-Mats Zuccarello
Paul Carey-Boo Nieves-Jesper Fast
Defense
McDonagh-Nick Holden
Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk
Mark Staal-Brendan Smith
Scratch: Steven Kampfer
Goalies
Lundqvist
Ondrej Pavelec
Who to watch
— Zuccarello has a five-game point streak.
— Kreider has five goals in the last four games.
— The power-play is in a 1-for-18 dip.
— The Hurricanes have scored six power play goals in the last eight games.
Hurricanes lines
At their morning skate, the Hurricanes (10-8-5, 25 points and 1-1-1 in the last three) shuffled some lines:
Forwards
Sebastian Aho-Jordan Staal-Teuvo Teravainen
Philip DeGiuseppe-Victor Rask-Justin Williams
Jeff Skinner-Derek Ryan-Elias Lindholm
Joakim Nordstrom-Marcus Kruger-Brock McGinn
Defense
Haydn Fleury-Justin Faulk
Jaccob Slavin-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Noah Hanifin-Brett Pesce
Goalies
Scott Darling
Cam Ward