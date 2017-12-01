Michael Grabner scored three goals, including two late empty-netters, to lead the Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

David Desharnais and Paul Carey also scored to help the Rangers win for the ninth time in their last 10 at home and improve to 11-3-0 in their last 14 overall. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.

Justin Williams scored 56 seconds into the game to give Carolina the early lead with his 700th career point. Scott Darling finished with 21 saves as the Hurricanes lost their 14th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden, dating to Jan. 5, 2011.. Desharnais tied the score 37 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal. Darling attempted to play the puck outside the crease, but it rolled of his stick back into the crease and Desharnais put it in for his third of the season.

Grabner put the Rangers ahead at 1:52 when he redirected Kevin Shattenkirk’s pass to record his 11th goal of the season. Jeff Skinner was awarded a penalty shot for Carolina 3:20 into the third period when Shattenkirk was penalized for slashing during a breakaway. However, Lundqvist was able to make a left pad save to preserve the lead.

Grabner then extended the lead with his two empty-net scores 1:01 apart to put the Rangers ahead 4-1 with 1:12 to go. It increased his season total to 13 goals, including six empty-netters.

Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh earned an assist on the first one in his first game back after missing the previous four games because of an abdominal strain. Carey added a power-play goal with 40 seconds remaining. Carolina was short-handed as a result of losing a coach’s challenge on Grabner’s second empty-net goal.