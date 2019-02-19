RALEIGH, N.C. — Realistically, the playoffs are, at best, an extreme longshot for the Rangers. But the Carolina Hurricanes are in the thick of the race, and every point they earn is precious.

So the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes Tuesday night, in the finale of the Rangers’ four-game road trip, wasn’t so much a boon for their own playoff hopes as it was a major blow to Carolina’s.

Vladislav Namestnikov, who broke a 23-game goalless streak with his two goals Friday in Buffalo, scored his third goal in three games, banging in the rebound of Jimmy Vesey’s shot to break a 1-1 tie at 6:10 of the third period, two seconds after a Rangers power play had expired.

Henrik Lundqvist, who had said Monday that playing just OK was not good enough, and that he needed to improve his play and “take one more step,’’ did that against the Hurricanes, stopping 43 shots, including one memorable one on Justin Williams from point blank range with 1:37 left and Carolina playing with the extra skater after pulling goalie Curtis McElhinney.

With the victory the Rangers ended the road trip 2-2 and improved their record on the season to 26-25-8, for 60 points. The Hurricanes, who began the night one point out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, fell to 31-23-6, for 68. The Rangers flew home after the game, and return to action Thursday at the Garden against the Minnesota Wild.

After dressing seven defensemen and 11 forwards for four straight games, the Rangers went back to the more conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman look against the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei, who missed Sunday’s 6-5 loss in Pittsburgh with a knee issue, returned to the lineup, while Neal Pionk, who left Sunday’s game after taking a stick in the eye, was held out for “precautionary reasons,’’ according to coach David Quinn. Freddie Claesson, who returned Sunday after missing 13 games with a shoulder dislocation, was scratched.

“I think these other guys have been playing really well,’’ Quinn said when asked why Claesson was the one to sit out. “It’s unfortunate for him he got hurt. I think we’ve played well as a team, I think these guys have done a really good job.’’

After a scoreless first period, the Hurricanes got on the board first on a goal by Jordan Martinook, who lifted the rebound of his own shot over Lundqvist at 9:53 of the second. But the Rangers equalized less than a minute later, on Connor Brickley’s first goal as a Ranger — and first of the season — although they needed help from video review to confirm that it counted.

Filip Chytil, playing on the fourth line with Brickley and center Boo Nieves, fired a shot that was saved by McElhinney, as Brickley, who was called up from AHL Hartford on Valentine’s Day, drove the net. The puck bounced off Brickley — who was being pushed from behind by Carolina defenseman Calvin de Haan — and in, but referee Wes McAuley waved it off immediately, apparently believing Brickley deliberately directed it in with his glove rather than his stick. After the review, the officials determined that the puck deflected in off Brickley inadvertently, and the goal stood.