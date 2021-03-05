Igor Shesterkin did not practice Friday after leaving Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Devils in Newark with 5:22 left in the third period, unable to put weight on his right leg. Rangers coach David Quinn did not have an update on Shesterkin’s status in his Zoom call with the media immediately after practice, saying Shesterkin was still seeing the doctor.

But later in the afternoon the team posted an update on its Twitter site saying Shesterkin officially is day-to-day with a mild groin strain.

Alexandar Georgiev came on to finish the game, and Georgiev will start Saturday afternoon against the Devils in the second of the two-game series, Quinn said. Keith Kinkaid, the Long Islander who is the taxi squad goalie, will likely be the back-up.

Shesterkin was hurt with the Rangers up 4-1 and on a power play, when the Devils broke in shorthanded, on a two-on-one, with Jesper Bratt carrying the puck up the right wing. As Bratt passed the puck over to Damon Severson, Shesterkin pushed off, from his left to right, to square up for Severson’s one-timer. The shot went high, but Shesterkin, his legs split wide open, appeared to suddenly fall face-first to the ice.

He remained down for several moments, tended to by athletic trainer Jim Ramsay until several teammates came to help him off.

Kakko will return

Kaapo Kakko, who has missed six games after going on the team’s COVID-19 list, will return to the lineup Saturday, Quinn said.

"I’m feeling better,’’ Kakko said. "I was out 12 days, and right now I'm feeling better, and ready to go.’’

Kakko, 20, said he was "sick, a little bit, but not too bad.’’ Kakko might be considered high-risk of the virus because he is a diabetic and has celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where sufferers cannot eat gluten.

Kakko had two goals and one assist in 14 games, but he was one of the Rangers’ most dynamic forwards before he was put on the COVID-19 list Feb. 20. He skated at practice with red hot Chris Kreider (nine goals in his last six games) and Ryan Strome.

"They are both playing good right now,’’ Kakko said of his linemates. "I think it's easier for me to come back.’’

Notes & quotes: Quinn wasn’t asked about whether defenseman Jacob Trouba (seven games missed with a broken thumb) will play Saturday, but Trouba practiced at full contact … Fellow D Anthony Bitetto (lower body injury) did not practice with the team… Quinn was asked how C Mika Zibanejad was at practice, after the coach benched him for the first half of the second period Thursday. "Nothing's changed from my end with him,’’ Quinn said. "He and I have had plenty of conversations. There's no surprises here, [and] I was happy with the uptick in play [Thursday] after he sat for a little bit.’’… Judging by the line combinations at practice, Colin Blackwell could be the odd man out with Kakko returning to the lineup. Blackwell was the fourth player on the third line, with Kevin Rooney, Filip Chytil and Julien Gauthier at practice. Quinn wouldn’t confirm who will be out.